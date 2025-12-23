Lauren Sánchez Debuts New Hair Color & Proves She's Morphing Into Khloe Kardashian
Forget Mar-a-Lago face — Lauren Sánchez Bezos apparently has her heart set on going full Kardashian. Lauren recently debuted a new, lighter hair color at her and husband Jeff Bezos' lavish birthday-slash-holiday party, for which members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan were in attendance. On Dec. 20, Kris Jenner posted a photo from the party on Instagram, in which the Kardashian matriarch is seen flanked by daughter Khloé Kardashian, as well as Lauren herself. And at first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a standard family portrait, given that Lauren looks more like Khloé than she does like her actual sister these days.
In addition to the fact that Lauren and Khloé have a similar hair color, the two (and Khloé's mother Kris, for that matter) also have a similar general aesthetic about them — and their journey to looking so similar was years in the making on both sides. Though Lauren has never publicly admitted to having any cosmetic work done, there's no denying that her face has changed a lot over the years. Meanwhile, Khloé herself has had one of the most dramatic celebrity transformations in recent memory, though she's also been a little more forthcoming about the process. In addition to losing a significant amount of weight, the Kardashian sister has spoken publicly about getting Botox injections, as well as a nose job.
Lauren Sánchez has a long history with the Kardashians
It's not particularly surprising that Lauren Sánchez Bezos would become more and more Kardashian-like over time, given that she's spent a significant amount of time in the socialite family's orbit, eventually making her way to their inner circle. Lauren's ties to the Jenner-Kardashian family date back to at least late 2010, when she was photographed at an event alongside Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. She started being spotted with the family a lot more frequently in the 2020s, by which point she had begun her romance with now-husband Jeff Bezos.
Lauren and the Kardashians have more or less been attached at the hip ever since, with members of the latter family — including Kris alongside daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian — even attending Lauren and Jeff's lavish Italian wedding in the summer of 2025. "What a beautiful bride you are," Kim wrote of Lauren on Instagram Stories (via People) at the time, adding, "We all cried watching you walk down the [aisle] in pure bliss!" Given how much time she spends around the Kardashians, could Lauren's constantly evolving looks be a case of the Chameleon Effect? We'll let you be the judge.