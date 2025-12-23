Lauren Sánchez Debuts New Hair Color & Proves She's Morphing Into Khloe Kardashian

Forget Mar-a-Lago face — Lauren Sánchez Bezos apparently has her heart set on going full Kardashian. Lauren recently debuted a new, lighter hair color at her and husband Jeff Bezos' lavish birthday-slash-holiday party, for which members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan were in attendance. On Dec. 20, Kris Jenner posted a photo from the party on Instagram, in which the Kardashian matriarch is seen flanked by daughter Khloé Kardashian, as well as Lauren herself. And at first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a standard family portrait, given that Lauren looks more like Khloé than she does like her actual sister these days.

In addition to the fact that Lauren and Khloé have a similar hair color, the two (and Khloé's mother Kris, for that matter) also have a similar general aesthetic about them — and their journey to looking so similar was years in the making on both sides. Though Lauren has never publicly admitted to having any cosmetic work done, there's no denying that her face has changed a lot over the years. Meanwhile, Khloé herself has had one of the most dramatic celebrity transformations in recent memory, though she's also been a little more forthcoming about the process. In addition to losing a significant amount of weight, the Kardashian sister has spoken publicly about getting Botox injections, as well as a nose job.