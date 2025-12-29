Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Are Already Dealing With Breakup Rumors

As "Wicked: For Good" hit theaters in November 2025, fans couldn't help but notice all the signs that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had either split up already or were about to call it quits for good. The breakup rumors were fueled by the controversial couple's lack of public appearances together throughout the year. Moreover, in October 2025, the Daily Mail published a report detailing all of the glaring red flags in Grande and Slater's relationship. According to one insider, the Broadway star had started to believe that he may have got more than he bargained for by entering into a relationship with a global superstar. "He sometimes wonders if he should have stayed in his quieter world; the contrast is brutal," the confidant dished. "He loves her, but he's drowning in the circus of her life. He's used to a controlled Broadway stage, not sold-out arenas screaming for every move."

To better understand how the couple's vastly different lifestyles could negatively impact their relationship, The List reached out to Teresha Young, a multi-award-winning, international wellness and relationship coach, for her expert opinion. According to Young, Grande and Slater could nurture their bond if they intentionally set aside quality time for each other in their busy schedules instead of just waiting for it to randomly pop up.

The "7 Rings" hitmaker's romance with her co-star would be in a much better place if they had candid conversations about the differences in their lifestyles and how they affected their romance for better or worse. And, for some extra stability, the couple could always remember the shared values that brought them together in the first place. However, there was another glaring red flag in Slater's behavior that indicated they had parted ways.