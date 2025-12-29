The Truth About Susie Wiles' Age Gap Marriage Before Divorce
Donald Trump's history-making Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, ended 2025 with a bang after her bombshell Vanity Fair claims (which Susie unsuccessfully tried to sweep under the rug). As a result, the politician inadvertently found herself in the glare of the spotlight, with those who had formerly not known her name suddenly finding themselves very interested in her personal life. Susie Wiles might not be just another "yes man" inside the president's orbit, but she does boast some of the characteristics that the MAGA faithful is most famous for, like a 14-year age gap with former husband Lanny Wiles.
Susie didn't elaborate much on her marriage in the infamous Vanity Fair sit-down, telling reporter Chris Whipple only that they divorced because of financial issues and that her one wish had been to "start a family and a life outside politics" after the couple tied the knot in 1984 (they first met while working for President Ronald Reagan). This noble intention only lasted a few years, during which Susie and her husband welcomed two daughters. But, by 1988, the Wiles found themselves back in the throes of politics, with the future White House staffer carving out a career as an in-demand political strategist.
During a November 2024 chat with the Daily Mail, Susie was more open about what their marriage was like before the couple's 2017 divorce, noting that she got dragged into Lanny's questionable financial decisions and was held liable for his debt, which amounted to an eye-watering $3,025,215.15. This ultimately led the Wiles to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Interestingly enough, Susie didn't divorce Lanny immediately. She hinted the breakdown of their marriage was partly because of his debts, admitting, "This was an unfortunate time in our lives and ultimately these issues led to a divorce some years later."
The lessons Susie Wiles learned in her marriage arguably helped her handle Donald Trump
Although Susie Wiles' ex-husband dragged her into his financial mess, clearly, she's not someone who makes the same mistake twice. Notably, Wiles doesn't appear to have allowed any men to walk over her since — not even President Donald Trump. During her candid interview with Vanity Fair, in 2025, Wiles detailed how she put her foot down with the divisive leader after he tried to humiliate her in front of his rich friends back in 2016. Trump had just found out that his poll numbers in Florida were less than stellar and, completely beside himself, proceeded to go off on Wiles, who gave it to him straight.
"I finally said, 'You know Mr. Trump, if you want somebody to set their hair on fire and be crazy, I'm not your girl. But if you want to win this state, I am. It's your choice," she recalled telling him before walking out. After that, Trump was more desperate for her help than ever. Wiles' profiler, Michael Kruse, informed Politico in November 2024 that the White House chief of staff's secret weapon is that she's not an attention-seeker and is perfectly happy operating quietly behind the scenes. Wiles has gradually become one of the most important people in Trump's life, and he's reportedly well aware that he couldn't run the country without her help. As Kruse revealed, "I'm tempted to say he needs her and he knows it."
He painted Wiles as the Trump whisperer, someone who can manage the unruly politician without ruffling his feathers with attempts to control him. It's an art, indeed, and one that may have, in part, been honed by the lessons she learned during her rocky marriage.