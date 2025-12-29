The Truth About Susie Wiles' Age Gap Marriage Before Divorce

Although Susie Wiles' ex-husband dragged her into his financial mess, clearly, she's not someone who makes the same mistake twice. Notably, Wiles doesn't appear to have allowed any men to walk over her since — not even President Donald Trump. During her candid interview with Vanity Fair, in 2025, Wiles detailed how she put her foot down with the divisive leader after he tried to humiliate her in front of his rich friends back in 2016. Trump had just found out that his poll numbers in Florida were less than stellar and, completely beside himself, proceeded to go off on Wiles, who gave it to him straight.

"I finally said, 'You know Mr. Trump, if you want somebody to set their hair on fire and be crazy, I'm not your girl. But if you want to win this state, I am. It's your choice," she recalled telling him before walking out. After that, Trump was more desperate for her help than ever. Wiles' profiler, Michael Kruse, informed Politico in November 2024 that the White House chief of staff's secret weapon is that she's not an attention-seeker and is perfectly happy operating quietly behind the scenes. Wiles has gradually become one of the most important people in Trump's life, and he's reportedly well aware that he couldn't run the country without her help. As Kruse revealed, "I'm tempted to say he needs her and he knows it."

He painted Wiles as the Trump whisperer, someone who can manage the unruly politician without ruffling his feathers with attempts to control him. It's an art, indeed, and one that may have, in part, been honed by the lessons she learned during her rocky marriage.