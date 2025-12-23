JD Vance Gets A Taste Of Kristi Noem's World As Cosplay Attempt Blows Up In His Face

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seems to be a fan of inexplicable costumes, and apparently, JD Vance was jealous and wanted to get in on the fun. Vance recently spent time training with Navy SEALs, an elite military team, and he seemed pretty proud of himself in the post that he included on X (formerly known as Twitter). Vance did spend some time in the military, but as a military journalist who didn't experience any actual combat, so it doesn't seem like he's quite ready to join the SEALs.

Vice President Vance trains with @USNavy Seals at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado 📸 pic.twitter.com/AClJaxCdo0 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) December 23, 2025

Vance also posted on X about how the experience went: "Just finished PT with the Navy SEALs for 90 minutes (I'll post some photos when I get them). They took it easy on me and I still feel like I got hit by a freight train." Vance's weird humble brag about the military workout didn't go unnoticed online, and since Vance posted some polished photos about his experience, it came across as the attention-seeking photo op that it was. Maybe it was even a distraction from the rumors that something is going on between Vance and Erika Kirk, or the many rumors about a possible divorce brewing between him and Usha Vance.