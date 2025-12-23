JD Vance Gets A Taste Of Kristi Noem's World As Cosplay Attempt Blows Up In His Face
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seems to be a fan of inexplicable costumes, and apparently, JD Vance was jealous and wanted to get in on the fun. Vance recently spent time training with Navy SEALs, an elite military team, and he seemed pretty proud of himself in the post that he included on X (formerly known as Twitter). Vance did spend some time in the military, but as a military journalist who didn't experience any actual combat, so it doesn't seem like he's quite ready to join the SEALs.
Vice President Vance trains with @USNavy Seals at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado 📸 pic.twitter.com/AClJaxCdo0
— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) December 23, 2025
Vance also posted on X about how the experience went: "Just finished PT with the Navy SEALs for 90 minutes (I'll post some photos when I get them). They took it easy on me and I still feel like I got hit by a freight train." Vance's weird humble brag about the military workout didn't go unnoticed online, and since Vance posted some polished photos about his experience, it came across as the attention-seeking photo op that it was. Maybe it was even a distraction from the rumors that something is going on between Vance and Erika Kirk, or the many rumors about a possible divorce brewing between him and Usha Vance.
JD Vance's Navy SEAL moment was widely mocked
Whatever the reason for doing the workout and bragging about it, social media wasn't impressed with JD Vance's Navy SEALs cosplay. One person on X posted, "This administration loves their photo shoots." Another wrote, "Seems more like a ' flex for the cameras' than actual training, how much real-world impact will this have on national security?" Some joked that it was AI, while someone else pointed out that Vance didn't seem to break a sweat, despite apparently working out for 90 minutes with them.
There were some who thought that it was a tactical decision for Vance's next political move. "Photo shoot for upcoming campaign. So many photo ops, so little time to actually do something resembling his job," one person wrote on X. While some people were on board with the whole cosplaying thing, the overall sentiment seemed to lean more towards Vance's "training" being yet another embarrassing reminder of how out-of-touch the administration is with regular Americans. One person summed up the situation on X by writing, "It's the middle of the workday. While Americans are grinding to make Christmas work, the vice president is burning taxpayer dollars pretending to be a Navy SEAL."