The Celeb Couples Most Likely To Get Engaged In 2026
We're hearing Hollywood wedding bells. Rumor has it that Bradley Cooper is planning on popping the question to his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. A source told the Daily Mail, "Bradley asked [Gigi's Mom] Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage," adding, "He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York." So, it sounds like a Christmas or New Year's Eve proposal may be in store for the model and her movie star man. As 2025 comes to a close, this news has us wondering what other star-studded engagements may be forthcoming.
2025 was quite a year, and most people are likely excited to see it go. We're all hoping that 2026 is a whole lot better than the year we're leaving behind. And, for some stars, it's sure to come along with a special relationship milestone and maybe even a diamond ring. From newer relationships who love the spotlight to longer-lasting loves that thrive behind the scenes, we've got our predictions for which celebs ma
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Club Chalamet better brace herself for this one. But we have a feeling she already is. After all, while plenty of people doubted the legitimacy of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's unexpected romance in its early days, this couple seems to be surprisingly solid. Rumors that the pair of stars was a couple started circulating in April 2023.
As one of the biggest actors in Hollywood and a star who started in the reality TV world at just ten years old, both Chalamet and Jenner know a thing or two about life in the spotlight. Even so, they've taken things surprisingly slow when it comes to going public with their romance. They're not pictured out and about together as much as some celeb couples are, and they didn't even make their red carpet debut together until over two years after the gossip about their relationship first began. In May 2025, Jenner accompanied Chalamet to the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, making it clear that they were getting more comfortable with putting their romance on display in the public eye. Six months later, Jenner joined Chalamet at the "Marty Supreme" premiere, where they donned matching orange outfits. Throughout relationship red flags and rampant breakup rumors, Chalamet and Jenner's relationship only seems to be getting stronger and more serious. So, we could see him popping the question in 2026. Knowing these two, though, it might be a while before fans find out about it.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater
From one couple that has both fans and haters to another, we could see Ariana Grande and "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater leaving 2026 as fiancés. Grande and Slater's relationship timeline is certainly controversial, considering the fact that they were both married to other people when they met on the set of "Wicked" around December 2022. The announcement that Grande had separated from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez came in July 2023. Just days after that, it was confirmed that Slater had also called it quits with his wife, Lilly Jay, and that he and Grande were, in fact, an item. Three months after that, the pair reportedly moved in together.
The seemingly sordid start to Slater's romance with Grande earned quite a bit of criticism and bad press. And, this is probably one of the big reasons that the talented couple has mostly avoided PDA and being seen together very much throughout the press tours for the "Wicked" films. Even so, the couple has reportedly stayed together through it all. Now that "Wicked: For Good" has premiered, Slater and Grande will be moving on to the film's award season in the coming year. And, now that they're no longer co-stars, it may be an invitation for the couple to be a bit more public about their relationship. And, this just might inspire Slater to get down on one knee.
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes
Just like Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, there was quite a bit of controversy surrounding how JoJo Siwa got together with "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." co-star Chris Hughes. The couple met on the reality show set back in April, and a whirlwind romance followed. When she met Hughes, Siwa was in a relationship with podcaster Kath Ebbs, whom she proceeded to dump at the "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." Season 24 afterparty. After calling it quits with Ebbs, Siwa and Hughes were quickly public about their relationship. And, despite not yet hitting their one-year anniversary, the pair is already hearing wedding bells.
Just three months after meeting Siwa, Hughes was already daydreaming about saying "I do" to his new flame. "I'd love to marry her," Hughes said in a July 2025 interview with The Sun, adding, "I'd be lying if I didn't tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day ... We'd have a proper English wedding, and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress." According to Hughes, "My mum loves her. She's my best friend. I love that she's the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time." And, it seems to be mutual. In December 2025, Siwa joked to The Sun that she's giving Hughes seven years to propose, or she'll be proposing to him, instead. We have a feeling it won't come to that, though.
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are the newest and perhaps least controversial couple on the list. In July 2025, the "WAP" artist subtly confirmed that she is officially a WAG in a cheeky Instagram soft launch that only the most eagle-eyed fans noticed. A few days later, Thompson was a bit more forthcoming about the romance in his own Instagram post. Since then, the power couple has been open about their relationship, making their red carpet debut and supporting each other's careers — with Megan cheering on her man at a Dallas Mavericks game. A few days ahead of Halloween, Megan shared what seemed to be a different kind of soft launch on Instagram. Her photo of her and seemingly Thompson holding keys has fans thinking they may have moved in together.
The couple taking that next step in their relationship certainly doesn't mean that wedding bells are soon to follow. That said, just because the Grammy winner and the basketball star went public with their romance this summer, that doesn't mean that we know when they actually started dating. And, according to Kalshi Culture, there is a "73% chance Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are engaged before 2027," per X, formerly known as Twitter. So, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see this pair soft-launch another big milestone in 2026.