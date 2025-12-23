The Celeb Couples Most Likely To Get Engaged In 2026

Club Chalamet better brace herself for this one. But we have a feeling she already is. After all, while plenty of people doubted the legitimacy of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's unexpected romance in its early days, this couple seems to be surprisingly solid. Rumors that the pair of stars was a couple started circulating in April 2023.

As one of the biggest actors in Hollywood and a star who started in the reality TV world at just ten years old, both Chalamet and Jenner know a thing or two about life in the spotlight. Even so, they've taken things surprisingly slow when it comes to going public with their romance. They're not pictured out and about together as much as some celeb couples are, and they didn't even make their red carpet debut together until over two years after the gossip about their relationship first began. In May 2025, Jenner accompanied Chalamet to the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, making it clear that they were getting more comfortable with putting their romance on display in the public eye. Six months later, Jenner joined Chalamet at the "Marty Supreme" premiere, where they donned matching orange outfits. Throughout relationship red flags and rampant breakup rumors, Chalamet and Jenner's relationship only seems to be getting stronger and more serious. So, we could see him popping the question in 2026. Knowing these two, though, it might be a while before fans find out about it.