Ellen DeGeneres' UK Move Has Reportedly Been A Complete Nightmare

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the U.K. in November 2024 to escape living in the U.S. during the second administration of President Donald Trump, DeGeneres confirmed in July 2025. She may have escaped MAGA America, but photos of her before and after her move to the Coswolds area of England prove that European life doesn't seem to agree with her on the surface. In fact, the move has apparently been downright disastrous.

According to the Daily Mail, the Louisiana native who spent most of her adulthood in sunny California can't hack the bitter cold winters in the Coswolds. "She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there," a source told the outlet, adding that de Rossi also wants to start acting again. "'Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later," the insider said.

The former talk show host and her wife have already changed addresses across the pond, moving from their farmhouse to a more modern, upscale mansion just weeks after beginning their lives in a new country. According to the Daily Mail, their second home has the land they need to keep de Rossi's horses comfortable. However, it was reported that the property flooded in late 2025 during Storm Claudia. The horses may have needed more room, but it also seems like DeGeneres and her loved ones moved to higher ground quickly. The property remained unsold in December 2025, which means it's likely sucking up money that is harder for DeGeneres to come by since her talk show ended.