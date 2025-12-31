Ellen DeGeneres' UK Move Has Reportedly Been A Complete Nightmare
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the U.K. in November 2024 to escape living in the U.S. during the second administration of President Donald Trump, DeGeneres confirmed in July 2025. She may have escaped MAGA America, but photos of her before and after her move to the Coswolds area of England prove that European life doesn't seem to agree with her on the surface. In fact, the move has apparently been downright disastrous.
According to the Daily Mail, the Louisiana native who spent most of her adulthood in sunny California can't hack the bitter cold winters in the Coswolds. "She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there," a source told the outlet, adding that de Rossi also wants to start acting again. "'Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later," the insider said.
The former talk show host and her wife have already changed addresses across the pond, moving from their farmhouse to a more modern, upscale mansion just weeks after beginning their lives in a new country. According to the Daily Mail, their second home has the land they need to keep de Rossi's horses comfortable. However, it was reported that the property flooded in late 2025 during Storm Claudia. The horses may have needed more room, but it also seems like DeGeneres and her loved ones moved to higher ground quickly. The property remained unsold in December 2025, which means it's likely sucking up money that is harder for DeGeneres to come by since her talk show ended.
Ellen DeGeneres still has plenty of reasons to hide out in the U.K. that have nothing to do with Trump
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi might have left the U.S. in response to Donald Trump's 2024 election win, but he's likely not the only reason they don't have plans to permanently move back yet. It's hard to forget DeGeneres' very public fall from grace, which began in 2020 with alleged unprofessional, toxic, and threatening behavior on set of her former talk show. But the allegations continued to trickle in through 2025, with an anonymous former cameraman telling the Daily Mail that crew members allegedly tried to avoid interacting with de Rossi if she visited so they wouldn't receive "the Ellen gaze," a long stare that signaled they were in trouble. Talk about jealousy issues.
The "Ellen" star also has a legal case pending from a car accident that occurred when DeGeneres allegedly ignored a stop sign in California in 2023 and "T-boned" a woman's car, causing the plaintiff "serious injuries and ... significant income/business loss," People reported. The plaintiff filed the lawsuit in 2025 and is requesting a jury trial as of December 2025. DeGeneres hasn't appeared in court because she currently lives in the U.K.