Prince George Is Butting Heads With Kate Middleton & Prince William Over This Rule

It's no secret that being part of the royal family comes with a lot of rules, some of which are honestly pretty outdated. Someone likely to become very familiar with many of those rules in the coming years is Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and second in line for the throne. Given that he's all but guaranteed to be king one day, George is in an exceptional position in an already exceptional family. For instance, his life has already changed significantly since turning 12 in July 2025, as that particular milestone means he's no longer allowed to be on the same flights as William. But there's one rule in particular that reportedly has the young prince butting heads with his father, as well as his mother, Kate Middleton. And, ironically, it's one that will actually go away as he gets older.

Speaking to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck in November 2025, William revealed that none of his and Kate's children have cell phones. While this seems perfectly reasonable for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are respectively 10 and seven years old at the time of writing, it's apparently a more bitter pill to swallow for the pre-teen George. "And to be honest, it's getting to the point where it's becoming a little bit of a, like, tense issue," William confessed (via People). The Prince of Wales did say that he will likely get George a phone when he starts secondary school (high school for our American readers), with the caveat that it would not be able to access the internet. So, although getting older while being such a key royal obviously comes with a lot of responsibility, it seems that George can't wait to come of age, so long as it also grants him more technological freedom.