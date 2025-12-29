Whatever Happened To Julia Stiles?

If you ask someone to name their favorite living Shakespearean actors, you're likely to hear a lot of names like Denzel Washington, Judi Dench, and Kenneth Branagh. For many millennials, however, we first came to know the works of the Bard through a cycle of teen movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, films that translated the perennially-famous stories to high school settings. There was "Romeo + Juliet" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, of course, but perhaps no other actor became associated with those movies more than Julia Stiles.

The year 1999 brought us "10 Things I Hate About You," which was based on "The Taming of the Shrew." In 2000, she starred in a version of "Hamlet" opposite Ethan Hawke that reimagines the play as a corporate thriller. Finally, in 2001, she was in an "Othello" adaptation called "O," back when there was no one in Hollywood more stunning than Josh Hartnett. Stiles remained a staple of the aughts, starring in hits like "The Prince and Me," "The Bourne Identity" and its sequels, "Mona Lisa Smile," and "The Omen." After her well-received arc on "Dexter" in 2010, however, many people lost track of one of the biggest stars of her generation.

There's a whole genre of internet clickbait that wants you to think she's returned to living a normal life. "She was a star, now she works in Massachusetts," says one viral ad, paired with a makeup-free photo of Stiles. That's not true, though; her career is still going strong. Here's what happened to Julia Stiles.