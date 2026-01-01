Jodie Foster Photos That Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Jodie Foster has been in the spotlight ever since she was a kid. At only 12, she was already working with industry heavyweights like Martin Scorsese in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore." When she was 14, she starred in the very first version of "Freaky Friday." One year later, she already had an Oscar nomination to her name at only 15 years old (for her performance as an underage prostitute in "Taxi Driver"). She grew up before our eyes, and we've seen her stunning transformation onscreen throughout the years.

While a good number of Hollywood actors succumb to every trick in the book in order to try to preserve a youthful aesthetic, Foster makes aging with a gorgeous face look effortless. As she sojourns through her 60s, she has become a role model when it comes to letting nature take its course and living her best life without the need to tweak her appearance.