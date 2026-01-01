Jodie Foster Photos That Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine
Jodie Foster has been in the spotlight ever since she was a kid. At only 12, she was already working with industry heavyweights like Martin Scorsese in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore." When she was 14, she starred in the very first version of "Freaky Friday." One year later, she already had an Oscar nomination to her name at only 15 years old (for her performance as an underage prostitute in "Taxi Driver"). She grew up before our eyes, and we've seen her stunning transformation onscreen throughout the years.
While a good number of Hollywood actors succumb to every trick in the book in order to try to preserve a youthful aesthetic, Foster makes aging with a gorgeous face look effortless. As she sojourns through her 60s, she has become a role model when it comes to letting nature take its course and living her best life without the need to tweak her appearance.
She pushed through 50 with a smile on her face
One of the reasons why Jodie Foster has aged like fine wine is because she doesn't hesitate to embrace getting old. In 2013, she received the Cecil B. DeMille award, and she took the opportunity to acknowledge that change is inevitable. She stated (per ABC News): "I will continue to tell stories, to move people by being moved, the greatest job in the world ... Jodie Foster was here, I still am, and I want to be seen, to be understood deeply and to be not so very lonely. Thank you, all of you, for the company. Here's to the next 50 years."
Jodie Foster was good with turning 60
Jodie Foster admitted that her 50s were difficult because she was struggling with not knowing if she'd ever make something legendary like "The Silence of the Lambs" again. However, she told Greta Lee ("Past Lives") in Interview Magazine that turning 60 was a great shift in her life. She stated: "There's that awkward phase where everybody who's in their late forties or fifties is very busy getting all plumped and shooting s*** into their face. I didn't want that life, but I also knew that I couldn't compete with my old self. So my fifties were tough. Then something happened when I turned 60. I was like, 'I figured it out. This is good.'"
She's an advocate for aging naturally
In early 2025, Jodie Foster attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, and you'd be hard pressed to find someone who looks like she does. A huge advocate of aging naturally, Foster constantly defies Hollywood norms by not trying to hide her wrinkles. At the same time, her surprisingly smooth forehead and rocking body baffle those who look for any indication that she's had work done. A plastic surgeon told the Daily Mail: "It doesn't seem like Jodie Foster has done much, and it's very hard to tell if she's had any work done at all."
Jodie Foster has no interest in plastic surgery
Aside from being an advocate of aging naturally, Jodie Foster also revealed that she has a pretty good reason to not consider having plastic surgery. In 2024, she sat down with Variety and stated that she has no interest in competing with her younger self. That's probably for the best, both because there was a dark side to Jodie Foster's childhood stardom, and because few actors can achieve what she did in her youth.
Jodie Foster: "I remember what it was to be young...I don't need to like, shoot up my face so that somehow I can compete with the person that I used to be. That's not what I want to do. But there's something amazing about being older and coming back." #ActorsOnActors pic.twitter.com/mjDlZDKAOX
— Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2024
The one time that Jodie Foster did a procedure
Despite all her vocal stances against cosmetic procedures, there was one time that Jodie Foster wasn't against it. When she decided to join the cast of HBO's "True Detective: Night Country," Foster took on the role of Liz Danvers, a woman born and raised in Alaska. So, Foster decided to eliminate the California sunspots from her face and arms with lasers. The role earned her an Emmy win in 2024, so the decision was worth it. Not bad (although maybe a little ironic) for someone who kicked off her career In a Coppertone commercial.