Hallmark Channel Stars Who Have Been Arrested

Eric Mabius rose to stardom as part of the cast of "Ugly Betty," but his longest recurring stint was on Hallmark. Mabius starred in almost 20 movies for the network, most of them part of the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" romcom franchise. He also starred in "How to Fall in Love," — his Hallmark debut — "Welcome to Christmas," and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." But the question is: will Mabius get to continue his Hallmark legacy after what happened in 2025? The actor got involved in a bar brawl in Florida, and ended up booked on two misdemeanor charges: battery and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Mabius was accused of attacking a woman and of "pulling her hair, ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp" (per the police report shared by ABC News). The mugshot of Mabius was made public by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, and his black eye helps underscore the evidence that there was a violent fight. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. A couple of months later, though, all charges were dropped and the case was considered closed.

Does this mean that we will see Mabius again on Hallmark channel in the future? Fans don't seem to think so, since they realized that Hallmark barely promoted "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back" and the franchise creator Martha Williamson shared a message on Instagram that made it seem like it would be the last entry in the franchise. So only time will tell if Mabius will go through a forced hiatus similar to Lori Loughlin's, or if he won't return to the network at all.