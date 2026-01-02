Hallmark Channel Stars Who Have Been Arrested
Even though the vast majority of Hallmark movies are feel-good experiences populated with characters that are mostly happy and carefree, the real lives of the actors who star in them aren't always bright and sunny. Some Hallmark actors have lived through pretty dark days, and a few even ended up in jail for their actions. While everyone has their bad moments every now and then, sometimes the consequences for those mistakes can be pretty serious.
From misdemeanors to federal offenses, Hallmark stars have managed to do a little bit of everything — which underscores that, no matter your status or how much money you make, you might not rise to the occasion when your ethics or patience are put to the test. Actions speak louder than words, and these stars chose to make statements that forever tainted their public image. These are the actors who proved that real life isn't always as wholesome as a Hallmark production.
Lori Loughlin: when calls the police
One of the most shocking twists for a Hallmark star happened back in 2019 with Lori Loughlin. For almost a decade, Loughlin was closely associated with the network, having starred in movies like "Homegrown Christmas," the "Garage Sale Mysteries" franchise, and long-running shows like "When Calls the Heart." For a while, you couldn't think of Hallmark stars without thinking of Loughlin.
This all changed when a federal investigation revealed that Loughlin was involved in a college admissions scam that saw dozens of parents paying bribes so that their kids would be accepted into renowned colleges. She and her husband paid to get their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, into USC under false pretenses, and the scandal prompted Hallmark to cut ties with Loughlin. She pleaded guilty and served a two month sentence in 2020. In the wake of her prison time, she separated from her husband of almost 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli, who was also involved in the scheme. After getting out, Loughlin had to serve two years of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay a fine of $150,000.
Three years after all that happened, Hallmark decided to let bygones be bygones: Loughlin returned for a six-episode arc in season 14 of "When Calls The Heart" (per People). It marked the first time she was seen in a Hallmark production in seven years.
Casey Deidrick's wedding season will have to wait
Lori Loughlin's story headed to a happy ending, but this was not the case with Casey Deidrick. Widely considered one of Hallmark's heartthrobs, Deidrick was conquering the hearts and minds of new fans every year. What even true Hallmark fans might not know about Deidrick is that he was arrested after a domestic violence case. According to Deidrick's then-girlfriend, in early 2025 he assaulted her and ripped her cell phone out of her hands — information confirmed by Deidrick himself in the deposition (per TMZ). The actor stated that he thought his girlfriend was secretly recording their fight.
Deidrick was arrested by the Tennessee police, but released shortly after because he posted $2,500 bail. There were no further developments on the case publicly, though Deidrick's Instagram posts suggest it is all water under the bridge and he's been living his best life ever since. There is no indication that the "A Very Merry Bridesmaid" and "Wedding Season" star will return for any future Hallmark movies.
Kim Delaney seems to be losing a family
The situation was a lot blurrier with Kim Delaney, who starred in "Finding a Family." In April 2025, both the actress and her husband James Morgan were arrested under accusations of domestic violence. All the information that was made public is that police officers were called to the couple's home in Marina del Rey after an argument allegedly escalated, and both ended up arrested in that morning. However, Page Six alleged that the situation was way more violent than it seemed, with Delaney using her car to try to hurt her husband.
The case took an unexpected turn when the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office made the decision to decline filing charges against Kim Delaney and James Morgan due to insufficient evidence. Did they reach a settlement? What exactly did Delaney and Morgan do to each other? Did lawyers get involved? No one seems to know. However, the last time she posted a photo on Instagram with her husband was in May 2025. And we can't forget that Delaney has dealt with a few legal issues. In 2023, she filed for divorce and even tried to get a restraining order against her husband (per InTouch Weekly). The case was also dropped afterwards.
Eric Mabius was signed, sealed and delivered to jail in 2025
Eric Mabius rose to stardom as part of the cast of "Ugly Betty," but his longest recurring stint was on Hallmark. Mabius starred in almost 20 movies for the network, most of them part of the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" romcom franchise. He also starred in "How to Fall in Love," — his Hallmark debut — "Welcome to Christmas," and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." But the question is: will Mabius get to continue his Hallmark legacy after what happened in 2025? The actor got involved in a bar brawl in Florida, and ended up booked on two misdemeanor charges: battery and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.
Mabius was accused of attacking a woman and of "pulling her hair, ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp" (per the police report shared by ABC News). The mugshot of Mabius was made public by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, and his black eye helps underscore the evidence that there was a violent fight. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. A couple of months later, though, all charges were dropped and the case was considered closed.
Ugly Betty' alum Eric Mabius arrested for battery, shocking mugshot revealed https://t.co/5ajNOl7dDh pic.twitter.com/ybdljppHmp
— Page Six (@PageSix) February 21, 2025
Does this mean that we will see Mabius again on Hallmark channel in the future? Fans don't seem to think so, since they realized that Hallmark barely promoted "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back" and the franchise creator Martha Williamson shared a message on Instagram that made it seem like it would be the last entry in the franchise. So only time will tell if Mabius will go through a forced hiatus similar to Lori Loughlin's, or if he won't return to the network at all.