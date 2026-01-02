Melania Trump's Awkward Gaffe At Children's Event Poked Holes In Her Polished First Lady Agenda

"Has Melania Trump ever been around children?" is a question that many found themselves asking after she made an embarrassing error in December 2025. Although the first lady had good intentions behind her visit to the Children's National Hospital, she ultimately seemed to have left the little ones quite bored. For over five minutes, Melania read "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" without once turning the picture book over to the kids so that they could marvel at the gorgeous illustrations that were clearly created to keep their short attention spans engaged.

.@FLOTUS reads "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to the brave young kids at Children's National Hospital ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/C2RGWp1VNU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

After watching the cringeworthy clip, many people took to X to point out that the child on Melania's side seemed to have mentally checked out a few minutes into the reading session. Notably, many children in the front row appeared to be in their own little world when the camera panned to them near the end of the story. Moreover, one person stated that the former model could have also fared far better with the children if she had worn something festive and not an all-black outfit that looked like it came out of a funeral director's closet.

Unfortunately, Melania's frumpy fit for the Christmas event did indeed look like it was plucked off her bathroom floor. And one commentator poured salt in Donald Trump's wife's wounds by sharing a video of Barack Obama captivating a class of children by actually showing them the pictures in a picture book. Ultimately, the gaffe would have likely been even more embarrassing for Melania because her first lady initiative "Be Best" is centered around children's well-being.