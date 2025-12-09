Melania Trump's Frumpy 'Fit For Christmas Event Looks Plucked Off Her Bathroom Floor
Finally — Melania Trump found the perfect occasion to wear her Darth Vader robe! The first lady has been one of the worst-dressed celebrities of 2025, thanks to a wardrobe that could easily be repurposed for the main villain in the next Marvel movie. So, maybe we shouldn't have been surprised to see her show up for a festive holiday first lady tradition in a black trench coat that would surely earn Krampus' seal of approval. Even so, we still managed to be a bit surprised by this look that reminded us of unfolded laundry.
Since the 1940s, first ladies have been visiting patients at Children's National Hospital around the holidays. Melania did the same last week, reading Mac Barnett's "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to the children there. She may have been dressed in what looked like a frumpy black bathrobe, but she did seem to enjoy herself at the event. Melania looked happier than she usually does while spending time with the kids, and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Spending time with these brave children and their families is a reminder of the strength, hope, and love that define the holiday spirit." Melania isn't typically one to embrace the holiday spirit, but she seemed to have fun at this particular event — even if her ensemble definitely didn't give holiday cheer vibes.
Melania Trump seemingly struggles to hide her similarities to Scrooge
Last month, Melania Trump's holiday outing dragged an early first lady scandal back into the light. Seeing her posing with the White House Christmas tree reminded folks of the bizarre Christmas tape that went viral during Donald Trump's first administration. The leaked audio infamously featured Melania saying, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" (via X).
So, despite the fact that she fulfilled her first lady duty of decorating the White House for the holidays this year, we're still pretty sure we know Melania's real opinion on holiday cheer. And that opinion has been reflected in her clothing choices. Her National Christmas Tree lighting outfit was totally boring, and now she wore an all-black look fit for a witch about to take flight on her broomstick while chatting with Santa Claus.
The holiday season means that the new year is fast-approaching. And while Melania may secretly be excited for the most wonderful time of the year to come to an end, we're hoping she's planning a New Year's resolution for her closet. Hopefully in 2026, Melania aims to fill her wardrobe with more color and less sinister energy.