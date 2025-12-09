Melania Trump's Frumpy 'Fit For Christmas Event Looks Plucked Off Her Bathroom Floor

Finally — Melania Trump found the perfect occasion to wear her Darth Vader robe! The first lady has been one of the worst-dressed celebrities of 2025, thanks to a wardrobe that could easily be repurposed for the main villain in the next Marvel movie. So, maybe we shouldn't have been surprised to see her show up for a festive holiday first lady tradition in a black trench coat that would surely earn Krampus' seal of approval. Even so, we still managed to be a bit surprised by this look that reminded us of unfolded laundry.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Since the 1940s, first ladies have been visiting patients at Children's National Hospital around the holidays. Melania did the same last week, reading Mac Barnett's "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to the children there. She may have been dressed in what looked like a frumpy black bathrobe, but she did seem to enjoy herself at the event. Melania looked happier than she usually does while spending time with the kids, and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Spending time with these brave children and their families is a reminder of the strength, hope, and love that define the holiday spirit." Melania isn't typically one to embrace the holiday spirit, but she seemed to have fun at this particular event — even if her ensemble definitely didn't give holiday cheer vibes.