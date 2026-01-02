Tori Spelling Described Her Divorce From Dean McDermott In A Totally Unexpected Way

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling finalized her divorce from Canadian actor Dean McDermott in early November 2025 after first separating in June 2023, and she has claimed that she and her ex are having a relatively painless break-up. While it may be a positive thing that Spelling is not in shambles over the end of the relationship, some of her comments in a November 2025 episode of her podcast "misSPELLING" don't reflect earlier reports regarding her split from McDermott.

Spelling married McDermott in 2006 after their relationship began as an affair; Spelling was married to Charlie Shahnaian when she met McDermott, who was married to actor and chef Mary Jo Eustace. The pair were married within one month of Spelling's divorce, and the two went on to share five children. After a marriage that lasted almost two decades, McDermott revealed on Instagram that he and his second wife were separating.

It was also reported that just four months following the announced separation, McDermott was already dating Lily Calo, who does not work in the entertainment industry. Spelling seemed to be having a hard time with the news, having been seen in tears during what seemed like an intense conversation with McDermott in March 2024. She was also reported to have lived in an RV and a motel with her children for a period of time. Perhaps that's why her comments seem a bit peppy in comparison.

Despite what seemed like a difficult situation for Spelling, the "Scary Movie 2" actor revealed in her podcast that she was doing just fine after her divorce, and that she has a healthy post-divorce relationship with her ex. "This is one of the easiest divorces [ever]," Spelling remarked.