Tori Spelling Described Her Divorce From Dean McDermott In A Totally Unexpected Way
"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling finalized her divorce from Canadian actor Dean McDermott in early November 2025 after first separating in June 2023, and she has claimed that she and her ex are having a relatively painless break-up. While it may be a positive thing that Spelling is not in shambles over the end of the relationship, some of her comments in a November 2025 episode of her podcast "misSPELLING" don't reflect earlier reports regarding her split from McDermott.
Spelling married McDermott in 2006 after their relationship began as an affair; Spelling was married to Charlie Shahnaian when she met McDermott, who was married to actor and chef Mary Jo Eustace. The pair were married within one month of Spelling's divorce, and the two went on to share five children. After a marriage that lasted almost two decades, McDermott revealed on Instagram that he and his second wife were separating.
It was also reported that just four months following the announced separation, McDermott was already dating Lily Calo, who does not work in the entertainment industry. Spelling seemed to be having a hard time with the news, having been seen in tears during what seemed like an intense conversation with McDermott in March 2024. She was also reported to have lived in an RV and a motel with her children for a period of time. Perhaps that's why her comments seem a bit peppy in comparison.
Despite what seemed like a difficult situation for Spelling, the "Scary Movie 2" actor revealed in her podcast that she was doing just fine after her divorce, and that she has a healthy post-divorce relationship with her ex. "This is one of the easiest divorces [ever]," Spelling remarked.
Spelling says she and McDermott thought of their kids during the divorce
During her podcast, Tori Spelling stated that once her divorce was finalized, she was able to reflect and realize that she found the process to be a breeze. "I am officially divorced ... I gotta say, you guys, this is something never said — this was one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood," Spelling said, adding, "You can quote me there. Screw it, take 'Hollywood' out." While the best-selling author and her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, separated in 2023, Spelling did not officially file for divorce until March 2024, with it being finalized on November 3, 2025.
Spelling also quipped on her podcast that, while she did have trouble in her marriage to McDermott, she basically had a happy divorce, with supposedly no troubles occurring throughout the usually complicated process. "It's so interesting because Dean and I were together 20 years, married 18, and while we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we've had absolutely no problems throughout the divorce," Spelling claimed.
The court ordered spousal and child support for Spelling, but the "Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?" actor professed on her podcast that she and McDermott only had their kids in mind while going through the divorce proceedings. "We get along better now, uncoupled, unpartnered, just as two humans that are friends, that genuinely love and care about each other and care about our kids," Spelling stated. "There is nothing messy about it." This shows that what may seem like drama could actually just be two humans disbanding healthily.