The Meghan Markle & Matt Lauer Rumors Just Won't Go Away

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Matt Lauer, the former "TODAY Show" anchor accused of sexual misconduct by multiple colleagues, once shared a brief on-screen moment that's sparked persistent rumors of an affair. The then-actress — still running her lifestyle blog The Tig at the time — appeared on a 2016 cooking segment hosted by Lauer, demonstrating how to grill romaine lettuce for a handheld salad boat. Now, on its own, that's nothing to hold your attention for more than a few minutes. But now that Meghan is a magnet for rumors she can't escape from and Lauer is a name uttered only in hushed tones at NBC holiday parties, some unsavory corners of the internet remain absolutely convinced there's more to this story.

It turns out that we live in a world of fevered Meghan Markle criticism, where even a five-minute cooking demo from several years ago can suddenly find relevance — or, in certain corners of the internet, be construed as something altogether more sinister. The whispers connecting Meghan and Lauer have circulated on X and Reddit communities for years, with some users pointing to their on-screen interaction as supposed evidence of ... something. The tabloid "National Enquirer" poured gasoline on the fire in early 2018 with a cover story screaming "Meghan & Matt's Secret Dressing Room Hook-Up!"