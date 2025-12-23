Cozy Pics Of Meghan Markle & Markus Anderson That Won't Help Affair Rumors
During their time together, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have had to live their lives in the public eye, under an intense spotlight. The pair have faced divorce rumors essentially since first getting married. They get so much backlash online that entire conspiracy theories have popped up about them hiring child actors to play their kids every time they post family photos on social media. However, one source of constant speculation stems from Meghan's close friendship with longtime pal Markus Anderson.
Anderson has been a guest at their royal wedding and their baby shower, and has been by Meghan's side for over a decade. He's supposedly the man who first set up the blind date between Meghan and Harry, and helped keep their romance hush-hush in the early days of them dating. Although, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out unfounded theories that Meghan is in a secret romance with Anderson, and the pair don't always help the situation.
Throughout the years, Meghan and Anderson have gotten remarkably close – both in terms of their friendship and their physical proximity. Whether it's on a red carpet, while hanging out at celeb-packed events, or sitting side-by-side at galas, there are some remarkably cozy snapshots of the pair that really don't help fight off the affair rumors.
Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson dress up for a fancy Toronto gala
In June 2016, one month before Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, first met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for a blind date, she spent a fun evening with Markus Anderson at a gala in Toronto. The close pals dressed to the nines for the Luminato Big Bang Bash in Toronto, Canada, with Anderson rocking a blue tux and Meghan donning a little black dress. The pair posed for photos while Anderson had his arm firmly around the "Suits" star's waist, lending an undeniably sultry quality to their pictures together.
Meghan Markle spent the Invictus Games gazing at Markus Anderson
Markus Anderson was on hand to celebrate the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games, where he joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meghan's mom, Doris Ragland. This snapshot from the event feels like it speaks volumes as Meghan is all smiles gazing in Anderson's direction, while a seemingly forlorn Prince Harry stares wistfully into the middle distance like a spurned suitor contemplating a painful unrequited love.
Meghan Markle sits side-by-side with Markus Anderson
When the Invictus Games kicked off at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, in September 2017, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was in the audience to celebrate the opening ceremony of her (then) soon-to-be-fiance's big passion project. Of course, she was joined by her bestie, SoHo House consultant and constant presence in her life, Markus Anderson. The pair sat side-by-side, bumping knees, in the arena seats, giving off more of a couple vibe than one might expect from besties.
Meghan Markle parties with Markus Anderson at Art Basel Miami
This somewhat flirty photo was snapped in December 2014, long before Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would ever cross paths with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. However, there's clearly a flirtatious vibe with her wild-haired pal, Markus Anderson. While the "Suits" actress sipped a huge glass of wine and wrapped her arm around Markus' back – completely ignoring the other friend in the photo – Markus appears to be trying to get his face as close to Meghan's as possible while looking at the camera.
Meghan Markle sits front row with Markus Anderson at Paris Fashion Week
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, traveled to Paris Fashion Week in October 2025 and looked regal in white at the Balenciaga women's wear Spring/Summer runway show. It seems Meghan went solo, leaving her busy hubby at home. Luckily, her close friend, Markus Anderson, was on hand to make sure Meghan didn't get lonely in the City of Light and sat beside her at the star-studded show. While she and Anderson didn't share any remotely romantic moments whatsoever, that didn't stop the internet from speculating and joking about their supposed secret romance.
Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson were cozy at a gala in 2013
The romantic couple energy between Markus Anderson and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was off the charts in this photo, snapped in 2013 at a photography show hosted by Meghan's "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams. The way Anderson has his arm around Meghan's shoulder protectively as she nestles into his chest, their friendship is clearly sweet and supportive in a way that the internet loves to twist for wild conspiracy theories.