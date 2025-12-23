Cozy Pics Of Meghan Markle & Markus Anderson That Won't Help Affair Rumors

During their time together, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have had to live their lives in the public eye, under an intense spotlight. The pair have faced divorce rumors essentially since first getting married. They get so much backlash online that entire conspiracy theories have popped up about them hiring child actors to play their kids every time they post family photos on social media. However, one source of constant speculation stems from Meghan's close friendship with longtime pal Markus Anderson.

Anderson has been a guest at their royal wedding and their baby shower, and has been by Meghan's side for over a decade. He's supposedly the man who first set up the blind date between Meghan and Harry, and helped keep their romance hush-hush in the early days of them dating. Although, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out unfounded theories that Meghan is in a secret romance with Anderson, and the pair don't always help the situation.

Throughout the years, Meghan and Anderson have gotten remarkably close – both in terms of their friendship and their physical proximity. Whether it's on a red carpet, while hanging out at celeb-packed events, or sitting side-by-side at galas, there are some remarkably cozy snapshots of the pair that really don't help fight off the affair rumors.