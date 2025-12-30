Julianne Hough's Post-Divorce Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed

Julianne Hough is one of those celebrities who is constantly evolving. The dancer makes major career moves at such a fast pace that keeping track of them all is an exercise in and of itself. As well as this, she also managed to squeeze in a short-lived marriage to former NHL player Brooks Laich, whom she wed in 2017. While the pair eventually snagged a spot on the list of 2020's most devastating celebrity breakups, Hough didn't lose a step career-wise following her split. During her post-divorce era, she experimented with some pretty bold looks while embarking on several new business endeavors.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's relationship began in late 2013, and the former's list of career achievements during their time together was impressive. She returned to "Dancing with the Stars" in 2014, but this time as a judge instead of a dancer; she won an Emmy for her choreography on the show the following year; starred as Sandy in Fox's "Grease: Live!" special in 2016; and founded her Kinrgy fitness platform in 2018. Unfortunately, Hough wasn't as lucky in love as she was with her professional pursuits. Two years after announcing their split, she and Laich finalized their divorce in 2022.

In a 2024 appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Hough explained that she had come to view Laich as "more of a father figure," adding that one of their biggest challenges as a couple was being at two different places in their lives. "He was contracting while I was expanding. ... While he was changing, I was changing," she said. She's continued on that trajectory since the divorce, and fans have had mixed feelings about some of her changes.