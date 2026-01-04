Scott Disick Can't Quit A Bad Habit Amid Concerns About His Weight Loss

Kris Jenner's main reason for being worried about Scott Disick was vastly different from that of his fans all over the world. During a December 2025 episode of their reality show "The Kardashians," the clan's beloved matriarch expressed concern over his vaping habit. When Jenner told daughter Kourtney Kardashian's former partner to dig deep and figure out the root cause of his addiction, Disick chalked it up to the nicotine and the ease of use of the product itself. It was obvious that the momager was worried about Disick because she even urged him to try hypnotic therapy to put an end to the noxious habit.

Surprisingly, the socialite was on board with the unconventional idea because he, too, was looking to quit. While Jenner's worries were undoubtedly valid, most people were far more concerned about Disick's sudden weight loss than his incessant vaping. During an October 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," the Talentless founder confessed that living an active lifestyle had been difficult ever since he hurt his back in a car accident in 2022.

By the time the Season 5 premiere of the reality show rolled around, in May 2024, Jenner was already complimenting Disick on his weight loss. Then, in a June 2024 episode of "The Kardashians," the father-of-three proudly proclaimed that he had quit some of his bad eating habits, sharing, "The Hawaiian rolls. I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I loved them. But I didn't realize what I was doing," (via Us Weekly). Disick would also admittedly imbibe up to 20 bottles of ginger ale daily. Although quitting bad habits undoubtedly went a long way towards Disick's weight loss, it wasn't the only reason for it.