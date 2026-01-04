Scott Disick Can't Quit A Bad Habit Amid Concerns About His Weight Loss
Kris Jenner's main reason for being worried about Scott Disick was vastly different from that of his fans all over the world. During a December 2025 episode of their reality show "The Kardashians," the clan's beloved matriarch expressed concern over his vaping habit. When Jenner told daughter Kourtney Kardashian's former partner to dig deep and figure out the root cause of his addiction, Disick chalked it up to the nicotine and the ease of use of the product itself. It was obvious that the momager was worried about Disick because she even urged him to try hypnotic therapy to put an end to the noxious habit.
Surprisingly, the socialite was on board with the unconventional idea because he, too, was looking to quit. While Jenner's worries were undoubtedly valid, most people were far more concerned about Disick's sudden weight loss than his incessant vaping. During an October 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," the Talentless founder confessed that living an active lifestyle had been difficult ever since he hurt his back in a car accident in 2022.
By the time the Season 5 premiere of the reality show rolled around, in May 2024, Jenner was already complimenting Disick on his weight loss. Then, in a June 2024 episode of "The Kardashians," the father-of-three proudly proclaimed that he had quit some of his bad eating habits, sharing, "The Hawaiian rolls. I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I loved them. But I didn't realize what I was doing," (via Us Weekly). Disick would also admittedly imbibe up to 20 bottles of ginger ale daily. Although quitting bad habits undoubtedly went a long way towards Disick's weight loss, it wasn't the only reason for it.
Fans were concerned that Scott Disick had developed an unhealthy reliance on weight loss drugs
While Scott Disick offered Khloé Kardashian a look into his refrigerator during a May 2024 episode of "The Kardashians," fans couldn't help but notice that he had stocked up on a weight loss drug called Mounjaro. When Khloé called the entrepreneur later, to make him aware of the gaffe, Disick shrugged that he wasn't ashamed of using the drug. Notably, that revelation helped explain why Scott Disick's face looked so different in jarring side-by-side photos from his weight loss journey. However, fans still worried that Mounjaro would only add to all of Scott Disick's health problems because they believed his lean face was a glaring sign that he was overusing it. In April 2024, a source informed the Daily Mail that the reality star had realized he needed to ease off the weight loss drugs after noticing how his face had thinned out, and listening to the ensuing fan concern.
"He thought he looked good because he was thinner again — not realizing that this was not healthy," the source disclosed, elaborating that Scott had been in touch with a nutritionist to maintain his weight in a healthier way. Then, in November 2024, another Daily Mail insider claimed that his son, Mason Disick, who is growing up fast, had been instrumental in getting the Talentless founder to lay off the weight loss drugs. According to them, ever since Mason had moved in with his father, he had forced him to make some significant changes to his diet by openly critiquing his bad choices.