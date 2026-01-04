Jarring Photos Of Pam Bondi Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close
We've watched plenty of members of Donald Trump's administration fall victim to the "Republican makeup" trend cliché. And, considering the cakey makeup looks we see on a regular basis from these MAGA ladies, we have to admit — United States Attorney General Pam Bondi definitely isn't the worst of the worst. Still, when we toned down Bondi's MAGA makeup, we couldn't believe how refreshed she looked. It's clear that while she may not have the most intense beauty routine in Trump's inner circle, Bondi definitely still needs a makeup revamp. And there have been some close-up photos snapped of the attorney general that make this abundantly clear.
Some folks in the public eye can get away with messy makeup techniques and bad beauty choices most of the time, thanks to generous lighting, editing, and filters. Yet, they can't always avoid an unforgiving, close-up pic. This is definitely the case for Bondi, who has been captured on camera with cakey foundation, clumpy mascara, and perplexing eyeshadow choices. We've narrowed down some of the photos of Bondi that really put that unflattering makeup on display. And seeing these pics all in one place may be enough to get her to redo her whole beauty routine.
When her flat makeup gave her a pasty look
While foundation plays an important role in most folks' beauty routines, it definitely shouldn't stand alone. At a press conference in April 2025, Pam Bondi had a particularly pale, one-dimensional look. This could have been remedied by adding some contour and blush or a bit of bronzer. Because of Bondi's light complexion and very blonde hair, adding dimension to her face with her makeup is particularly important to avoid looking washed-out like she did here.
We were not tickled pink by this eyeshadow
While appearing on Capitol Hill in October 2025, Pam Bondi sported an odd monochromatic pink eyeshadow look. Wearing eyeshadow in one poorly blended shade like this feels outdated, but this was a makeup mistake in more ways than just that. The shimmery finish highlights the creasing on her lids and makes the eye makeup appear messy. This look makes it hard to focus on anything other than that poor eyeshadow color choice, which makes Bondi appear tired.
Do not view Pam Bondi's mascara in direct sunlight
Pretty much no one's makeup is going to look its best while there's a sunbeam aimed directly at their face. Still, this shot of Pam Bondi while she was speaking at a news conference in March 2012 definitely showed her makeup looking its worst. Her mascara in particular looked clumpy and messy, and her foundation looked caked on and dry. After seeing this pic, we'd advise Bondi to invest in an eyelash brush, better mascara, and an extra effective moisturizer.
When she needed some contour for her dimension-less complexion
On June 23, 2025, Pam Bondi was testifying before the House Committee when she was captured in a very close-up photo. While we don't typically see Bondi's makeup from such an up close and personal angle, this pic does highlight some of the attorney general's common makeup mistakes. As usual, her eyelashes look clumped together, and her complexion appears flat. A bit of blush or a touch of bronzer would have brought a lot of much-needed life and dimension to Bondi's look here.
Her way-too-long falsies
We may not be big fans of Pam Bondi's usual beauty routine, but in her defense, she has yet to jump on the Republican makeup bandwagon the way many of her fellow MAGA ladies have. One Republican makeup staple we seldom see Bondi rocking is those long, over-the-top lashes. At her confirmation hearing in January 2025, however, she was sporting some particularly long eyelashes, and some of her short, clumpy lash looks were actually better than this one. Whether they were falsies or eyelash extensions, these were a bit too much for Bondi's face.
When her clumpy mascara was all that caught our eye
While Pam Bondi's long lashes at her confirmation hearing may have looked worse than some of her short, bulky mascara looks, the clumpy lashes she had at a news conference at the DEA headquarters on July 15, 2025 were very unflattering. Did she use mascara that expired during Donald Trump's first administration for this makeup look or something? Of Bondi's bad lash moments, this has to be one of the most distracting ones, and it makes the rest of her makeup look unkempt.
From lipstick to brows, her color choices are all wrong
The colors you choose for your makeup are important. And if you don't agree, just take a look at the makeup Pam Bondi wore in a video she shared on Instagram in June 2025. Bondi's color palette is all wrong for her here, as it makes her look washed out. Her brows are too dark for her light hair, and her orangey lipstick makes her foundation appear even flatter than it is. Bondi needs some makeup wipes and a whole new cosmetics routine that actually works with her coloring.