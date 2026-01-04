Jarring Photos Of Pam Bondi Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

We've watched plenty of members of Donald Trump's administration fall victim to the "Republican makeup" trend cliché. And, considering the cakey makeup looks we see on a regular basis from these MAGA ladies, we have to admit — United States Attorney General Pam Bondi definitely isn't the worst of the worst. Still, when we toned down Bondi's MAGA makeup, we couldn't believe how refreshed she looked. It's clear that while she may not have the most intense beauty routine in Trump's inner circle, Bondi definitely still needs a makeup revamp. And there have been some close-up photos snapped of the attorney general that make this abundantly clear.

Some folks in the public eye can get away with messy makeup techniques and bad beauty choices most of the time, thanks to generous lighting, editing, and filters. Yet, they can't always avoid an unforgiving, close-up pic. This is definitely the case for Bondi, who has been captured on camera with cakey foundation, clumpy mascara, and perplexing eyeshadow choices. We've narrowed down some of the photos of Bondi that really put that unflattering makeup on display. And seeing these pics all in one place may be enough to get her to redo her whole beauty routine.