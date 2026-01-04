Little-Known Facts About Ella Gaines That Might Surprise You

After Ella Gaines' brother, Drake Gaines, enrolled in the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — just a stone's throw away from the family home in Waco — Chip and Joanna Gaines wondered where their second oldest was going to land once she graduated high school. According to her parents, Ella wasn't even looking in the state of Texas when applying to schools. Indeed, she had her eye on the other side of the world. "We can't wait for her to decide. Ella has thought about Korea, she's thought about sunny Southern California," Chip told "Today" in May 2025.

While Ella's goals were to seemingly get as far away from her hometown as possible, her parents weren't worried about their daughter living on her own. Comparing Ella to Drake, who purportedly didn't have as many life skills as his sister before packing his bags for school, Chip said, "It feels like we're sending this young lady off to become the next president of the United States."

Nonetheless, it was a difficult transition for the family. "With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops, and go get coffee — that's our rhythm," Joanna told People of her relationship with her daughter. "I kind of feel like I'm losing a friend in my everyday life." Ella started attending Parsons School of Design in Manhattan in September 2025, per Hello!. Though it is not as close as her parents might have hoped, New York City is fortunately not as far of a plane ride as Korea.