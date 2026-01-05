Before And After Photos Of Ariana Grande's Weight Loss & What She's Said About Her Health
Ariana Grande has repeatedly made it clear that she does not want people to comment on her body. However, the "7 rings" hitmaker's past assertions didn't do much to dissuade fans from expressing concern about her apparently significant weight loss. And, after looking at before-and-after pictures of Grande from 2020 and 2025, we found it difficult not to notice all the changes in her appearance too. Moreover, before and after photos of Grande's facial transformation are also beyond jarring.
However, the "Wicked" star has already explained that she doesn't think before and after photos are an accurate reflection of her health. In a TikTok video posted in April 2023, Grande expressed her wish that people wouldn't make positive or negative remarks about anyone's body. The Nickelodeon alum argued that health didn't come at any particular size, elaborating, "I know personally for me the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."
The former child actor continued, "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy." Grande later acknowledged that although some people's concerns came from a place of love, she still hoped that they would understand that they didn't know anything about her personal struggles or the steps she had taken to privately overcome them. Sadly, when the "Wicked: For Good" press tour rolled around in 2025, Grande was forced to share a similar message to put an end to the ongoing chatter about her body.
Ariana Grande is done listening to the chatter about her body
When Ariana Grande appeared on "Oui Oui Baguette," in December 2024, the actor was asked directly how she dealt with the impossible beauty standards in Hollywood, and the public criticism of her body. Grande visibly nearly teared up as she confessed to having heard just about every critique that one could hear about their body in the years since she first rose to fame as a teenager, on Nickelodeon's "Victorious." Then, the Grammy winner detailed an especially "dangerous" aspect of the negative chatter, remarking, "In today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all — commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health or how they present themselves," (via YouTube).
After carrying the weight of those criticisms for the better part of a decade, the "thank u, next" hitmaker was finally at a point where she was focused on prioritizing her peace, happiness, friendships, and work over everything else. To close things off, Grande amplified the real meaning behind "yes, and?" by succinctly pointing out, "No one has the right to say s**t." And so, when people started to speculate about her weight loss again, in November 2025, she reposted the same clip on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all."
Behind the scenes, though, Grande's family was reportedly worried for her health amid the rampant weight loss chatter. In December 2025, a confidant of the Oscar nominee informed the Daily Mail that she was having a really hard time dealing with all the comments about her body. Subsequently, her nearest and dearest had rallied around Grande and reminded her that her mental health trumped all else.