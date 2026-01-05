Before And After Photos Of Ariana Grande's Weight Loss & What She's Said About Her Health

Ariana Grande has repeatedly made it clear that she does not want people to comment on her body. However, the "7 rings" hitmaker's past assertions didn't do much to dissuade fans from expressing concern about her apparently significant weight loss. And, after looking at before-and-after pictures of Grande from 2020 and 2025, we found it difficult not to notice all the changes in her appearance too. Moreover, before and after photos of Grande's facial transformation are also beyond jarring.

However, the "Wicked" star has already explained that she doesn't think before and after photos are an accurate reflection of her health. In a TikTok video posted in April 2023, Grande expressed her wish that people wouldn't make positive or negative remarks about anyone's body. The Nickelodeon alum argued that health didn't come at any particular size, elaborating, "I know personally for me the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

Thestewartofny & Amy Sussman/Getty

The former child actor continued, "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and was at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy." Grande later acknowledged that although some people's concerns came from a place of love, she still hoped that they would understand that they didn't know anything about her personal struggles or the steps she had taken to privately overcome them. Sadly, when the "Wicked: For Good" press tour rolled around in 2025, Grande was forced to share a similar message to put an end to the ongoing chatter about her body.