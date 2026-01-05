The Internet Is Convinced Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Already Got Plastic Surgery

21-year-old Apple Martin was the spitting image of her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, at the New York City premiere of "Marty Supreme" in December 2025. She was even wearing the black dress that her mom wore to the premiere of "Emma" back in 1996. But the apple may have fallen far from the tree when it comes to plastic surgery. Paltrow has used anti-wrinkle injections, but she has so far largely skipped plastic surgery. After seeing Apple on the red carpet, there are some online who thought that she may have gone under the knife. It's Apple's lips, most notably her upper lip, that really had people talking.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides posted an Instagram Reel noting that there had been speculation over Apple's look and discussed whether she may have had lip filler or a lip lift before appearing alongside her mother in the Gap ads in fall of 2025. And her latest appearance didn't do anything to stop the cosmetic procedure rumors. One person on X (formerly Twitter) asked, "Are her lips naturally like that?"

One critic had a theory for what happened, writing, "That botched lip flip." A lip flip is a cosmetic procedure meant to boost the upper lip. It's cheaper than lip fillers, though considering the fact that Apple certainly lives a lavish life, the price point probably wouldn't have been a concern.