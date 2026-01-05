The Internet Is Convinced Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Already Got Plastic Surgery
21-year-old Apple Martin was the spitting image of her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, at the New York City premiere of "Marty Supreme" in December 2025. She was even wearing the black dress that her mom wore to the premiere of "Emma" back in 1996. But the apple may have fallen far from the tree when it comes to plastic surgery. Paltrow has used anti-wrinkle injections, but she has so far largely skipped plastic surgery. After seeing Apple on the red carpet, there are some online who thought that she may have gone under the knife. It's Apple's lips, most notably her upper lip, that really had people talking.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides posted an Instagram Reel noting that there had been speculation over Apple's look and discussed whether she may have had lip filler or a lip lift before appearing alongside her mother in the Gap ads in fall of 2025. And her latest appearance didn't do anything to stop the cosmetic procedure rumors. One person on X (formerly Twitter) asked, "Are her lips naturally like that?"
One critic had a theory for what happened, writing, "That botched lip flip." A lip flip is a cosmetic procedure meant to boost the upper lip. It's cheaper than lip fillers, though considering the fact that Apple certainly lives a lavish life, the price point probably wouldn't have been a concern.
Apple Martin's lips don't make sense to a lot of people
One person on Reddit thought at first that Apple Martin's look could have been connected to a cleft palate situation, but photos of her when she was younger don't seem to support that. And when you look at the photos that Gwyneth Paltrow shared of her daughter on Instagram when Apple turned 16, there does seem to be a difference in Apple's lip shape that we're not sure can be explained by aging.
People were generally baffled by why Apple might have resorted to plastic surgery or done anything to dramatically change her face. One Instagram commenter wrote, "She literally had full lips ... now they're overdone and all you see when you look at her." And another commented, "Reminds me of how much I hate lip filler." Some thought that Apple's lips looked big enough to be painful, and there were those who lamented on Instagram that with plastic surgery, people start to look the same. One user commented, "The way I miss unique faces!!!"
Apple has talked about how she's been inspired by her mother's style and fashion sense. We're hoping that Apple starts to adopt Gwyneth's attitude towards plastic surgery as well — because if she's having work done at 21, we can't imagine what she'll look like in 10 or 20 years.