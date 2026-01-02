It's fair to say that without "The Golden Girls," there would be no "Empty Nest." The beloved sitcom about four female retirees living together in Florida — played by Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and Betty White — not only shattered the commonly held opinion that viewers would never watch a TV show focused on older women, but also laid the groundwork for a spinoff set within the same universe that told a very different story.

First introduced in an episode of "The Golden Girls" — a backdoor pilot, in TV parlance — pediatrician Dr. Harry Weston, played by veteran actor Richard Mulligan, was a neighbour of Dorothy Zbornak (Arthur) and her roomies. The premise found the recently widowed doc's life turned upside down when his two grown daughters — high-strung Carol (Dinah Manoff, also known as Marty from "Grease") and hard-nosed policewoman Barbara (Kristy McNichol) — moved in with him. Rounding out the cast was Park Overall as Harry's wisecracking nurse, and David Leisure as wacky neighbor Charley Dietz.

The show proved to be a big hit, and as the seasons passed, new characters were introduced — including "Golden Girls" star Getty, who reprised her fan-favorite role as outspoken Sophia Petrillo. When the series finally ended in 1995, after seven successful seasons, the members of the cast went their separate ways. So what did these actors get up to after the show concluded? To find out, keep reading for a rundown of whatever happened to the cast of "Empty Nest."