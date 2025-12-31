Tomi Lahren Takes Aim At Biden's Holiday Plans And Everyone Is Calling Out The Hypocrisy

What's former President Joe Biden doing for New Year's Eve? Spending time with loved ones, of course! It seems like Fox News' Tomi Lahren, on the other hand, will be spending the holiday handling an onslaught of negative internet comments. While appearing on "Hannity," Lahren made a strange comment about Biden's holiday plans. And, folks on X (formerly Twitter) aren't shy about calling her out.

Lahren: And you will never believe where Joe Biden was spotted. Spoiler alert. He's on vacation pic.twitter.com/C4RSpWi7St — Acyn (@Acyn) December 31, 2025

"You'll never believe where Joe Biden was spotted," Lahren says in the Fox News clip posted on X. "Spoiler alert: he's on vacation," she said with a joking smile. Evidently, Lahren thinks Biden should be spending his holidays doing something more productive than relaxing. It's unclear, though, what she expects him to be doing, considering the fact that he is retired. This is something more than a few X users pointed out, and many used it to take aim at someone who probably should be spending his holidays doing something productive: Donald Trump. "Biden is retired. He can go on vacation. Trump, the actual president, has been out golfing 10 of the past 11 days," one X user noted. "Trump is golfing today and has no public events on his calendar," another shared alongside a screenshot of an email regarding Trump's golf plans. "Trump was golfing with Kid Rock yesterday," another wrote. Evidently, whatever point Lahren was trying to make about Biden's vacation definitely backfired.