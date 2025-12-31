Tomi Lahren Takes Aim At Biden's Holiday Plans And Everyone Is Calling Out The Hypocrisy
What's former President Joe Biden doing for New Year's Eve? Spending time with loved ones, of course! It seems like Fox News' Tomi Lahren, on the other hand, will be spending the holiday handling an onslaught of negative internet comments. While appearing on "Hannity," Lahren made a strange comment about Biden's holiday plans. And, folks on X (formerly Twitter) aren't shy about calling her out.
Lahren: And you will never believe where Joe Biden was spotted. Spoiler alert. He's on vacation pic.twitter.com/C4RSpWi7St
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 31, 2025
"You'll never believe where Joe Biden was spotted," Lahren says in the Fox News clip posted on X. "Spoiler alert: he's on vacation," she said with a joking smile. Evidently, Lahren thinks Biden should be spending his holidays doing something more productive than relaxing. It's unclear, though, what she expects him to be doing, considering the fact that he is retired. This is something more than a few X users pointed out, and many used it to take aim at someone who probably should be spending his holidays doing something productive: Donald Trump. "Biden is retired. He can go on vacation. Trump, the actual president, has been out golfing 10 of the past 11 days," one X user noted. "Trump is golfing today and has no public events on his calendar," another shared alongside a screenshot of an email regarding Trump's golf plans. "Trump was golfing with Kid Rock yesterday," another wrote. Evidently, whatever point Lahren was trying to make about Biden's vacation definitely backfired.
Trump will likely be partying on New Year's Eve
Tomi Lahren's statement about Joe Biden's holiday plans definitely struck a nerve with netizens who continued to point out the hypocrisy. "Donald Trump has been at Mar-a-Lago and golfing for 2 weeks and [you're] talking about Joe Biden being on vacation! Give me a break," one X user wrote. "I am so confused! Does she [think] he is still President??" another commenter replied. The Did Trump Golf Today? website claims that Trump has spent over 22% of his second term golfing, and the site says his golfing habits cost taxpayers more than $110,000,000. So, it's safe to say that Lahren is in a glass house and definitely shouldn't be throwing stones.
As many netizens pointed out, Biden is, in fact, not the president, so what he is doing to ring in the new year doesn't have much of an effect on the public. As for Trump, who actually is the current president, it seems that he'll be partying as he rings in 2026. On December 31, 2024, Trump was mere weeks away from being inaugurated as president for the second time, and that didn't stop him from hosting his annual New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. And, rumor has it that he'll be throwing the big shindig again to bid adieu to 2025, with beefed up security and road closings already being put in place in Palm Beach, Florida for the occasion. We can only assume that Lahren will get even more flak when photos of Trump partying with his celeb acquaintances for the holiday inevitably start making the rounds online.