Donald Trump Goes In On The Kennedy Family And The Timing Couldn't Be More Tasteless

Someone needs to take President Donald Trump's phone away. The divisive politician embarked on yet another one of his tactless Truth Social sprees mere hours after JFK's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg's, death was made public on December 30, 2025. As the extended Kennedy family reacted to Schlossberg's tragic death, Trump thought it fitting to reshare a multitude of posts offering scathing criticism of the famous clan. Most of the posts in question focused on the Kennedy Center in particular, which has recently been renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, and how the president is more worthy of having his name on the building than the renowned political dynasty.

While Trump's decision to elevate the critical posts doesn't exactly come as a surprise, the timing couldn't be worse, given the devastating loss of Schlossberg on the very same day. Notably, the controversial politician didn't offer any condolences, as would be befitting of someone in his position. Many netizens voiced their disgust at Trump's conduct, with one angrily arguing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Only a deeply insecure, narcissistic sociopath would spend the day a Kennedy family member dies from cancer reposting petty attacks on the Kennedys — because he's obsessed with appropriating (and destroying) a legacy he'll never have. Pathetic. And revealing."

The posts were also eerily reminiscent of Trump's insensitive Rob Reiner statement earlier this month, which saw him decrying the famed director as having suffered from "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME" on Truth Social shortly after he was murdered in his home.