Donald Trump Goes In On The Kennedy Family And The Timing Couldn't Be More Tasteless
Someone needs to take President Donald Trump's phone away. The divisive politician embarked on yet another one of his tactless Truth Social sprees mere hours after JFK's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg's, death was made public on December 30, 2025. As the extended Kennedy family reacted to Schlossberg's tragic death, Trump thought it fitting to reshare a multitude of posts offering scathing criticism of the famous clan. Most of the posts in question focused on the Kennedy Center in particular, which has recently been renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, and how the president is more worthy of having his name on the building than the renowned political dynasty.
While Trump's decision to elevate the critical posts doesn't exactly come as a surprise, the timing couldn't be worse, given the devastating loss of Schlossberg on the very same day. Notably, the controversial politician didn't offer any condolences, as would be befitting of someone in his position. Many netizens voiced their disgust at Trump's conduct, with one angrily arguing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Only a deeply insecure, narcissistic sociopath would spend the day a Kennedy family member dies from cancer reposting petty attacks on the Kennedys — because he's obsessed with appropriating (and destroying) a legacy he'll never have. Pathetic. And revealing."
The posts were also eerily reminiscent of Trump's insensitive Rob Reiner statement earlier this month, which saw him decrying the famed director as having suffered from "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME" on Truth Social shortly after he was murdered in his home.
Trump's renaming of the Kennedy Center was another ploy to feed his hungry ego
On December 18, 2025, Donald Trump's many sycophants who sit on the Kennedy Center board ensured that their boss' name would be added to its walls when they confirmed the controversial name change in what was declared a unanimous vote. Except, it wasn't. There was a single outlier, Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty, who took to X to clarify that the name change did not have her vote. "I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship," the politician wrote. It's worth noting that renaming the center is supposed to be approved by Congress first, too. Naturally, though, Trump and his loyalists didn't wait for their say-so.
Branding expert Rebeca Arbona warned in a column on her website that the divisive politician's obsession with naming things after himself might be about more than just feeding his insatiable ego. "This is the kind of renaming that isn't just about semantics — it's about sovereignty," she cautioned. "Historically, authoritarian regimes have understood that controlling language is a means of controlling thought." Trump told reporters in the aftermath that he had absolutely nothing to do with the decision. "The board is a very distinguished board, most distinguished people in the country, and I was surprised by it. I was honored by it," he asserted, per the New York Times. Of course, the president's Truth Social spree elevating his supposed worthiness for having his name on the walls of the esteemed building suggests otherwise.