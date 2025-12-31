Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Admits Unflattering Vanity Fair Pic Bruised Her Ego

Despite her efforts to let negativity roll off her back, it's clear Karoline Leavitt is smarting over being done dirty by Vanity Fair. The legendary magazine published a profile of the White House press secretary and other top Trump administration figures, using extreme close-up portraits which showed every crease, freckle, and — in Leavitt's case — evidence of a little cosmetic work. Two weeks later, the whole matter was barely a blip on the public radar and might have slipped away entirely. Yet Leavitt opted to bring it back to everyone's attention, in the process proving just how bothered she was at being seen at less than her best.

On the evening of December 30, Leavitt took to her Instagram Stories to repost a video taken by her "best hair dresser," Samantha Pisani. The press secretary is seen at the end of a color touch-up, smiling broadly. Pisani captioned the post, "Hey @vanityfair this is unfiltered + unedited ... natural w/no makeup and beautiful as can be." Indeed, Leavitt does look lovely. But reposting the video reveals that Leavitt must have felt the need to reinforce the idea of her beauty after that unflattering Vanity Fair pic.

Additionally, the idea that she looks "natural" in the video is a bit of a stretch, as she is pictured altering her hair color. The post will also not help Leavitt escape the persistent lip filler rumors which have plagued her from the day she first stepped into the White House press room. While it may not show the suspicious border marks which were apparent in the magazine photo, her lips still seem just a little too lush to be true.