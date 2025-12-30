Marjorie Taylor Greene Made Her Thoughts On The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend Crystal Clear
We've all watched the rise and fall of Marjorie Taylor Greene's friendship with Donald Trump and the former Georgia representative's subsequent transparency about her feelings regarding MAGA. Greene has now shared how she really feels about one MAGA staple: Mar-a-Lago face. Greene has undergone a transformation since her early days in politics, yet she never really leaned into the beauty trends that so many Trump followers have embraced. Long blonde hair extensions, excessive filler, possible plastic surgery, and, of course, heavy Republican makeup: these traits have become part of the quintessential look of Trump's cronies and supporters. Now that Greene is no longer one of them, she seemingly feels free to go mask off about Mar-a-Lago face.
In a late December interview, Greene explained why the overdone conservative look isn't for her, and plenty of her former colleagues are not going to like what she said. "I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women," Greene explained to The New York Times. Greene thinks the undertones of these beauty standards are inherently bad for women. "I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization," she noted, adding, "I have two daughters, and I've always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts. I've never spoken about it publicly, but I've been planning to."
Marjorie Taylor Greene denounced the way MAGA treats women
We've all seen the overtly fake and forced beauty standards of Mar-a-Lago face take over the White House. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's pouty-faced podium looks have become the face of the administration, while Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's face became a laughing stock after "South Park" brutally mocked her earlier this year. The list goes on. Washington, D.C., plastic surgeon Dr. Kelly Bolden told The Guardian that more and more younger women actually want to look unnatural. "They come in and actually tell me that they like the artificial look. A couple of my patients have said those exact words to me," Dr. Bolden said.
It's not particularly surprising that MAGA ladies have gravitated toward an unnatural aesthetic that flatters the male gaze, considering the place of women in their conservative ideology. While Marjorie Taylor Greene still aligns with much of that ideology, she has clearly drawn a line in the sand regarding not only Mar-a-Lago face but the place of women in the conservative movement as a whole. "There's a significant reason why women overwhelmingly don't vote Republican," she told The New York Times in the aforementioned interview.
For Greene, this conservative problem with women was made most explicit by the Jeffrey Epstein situation. Her campaign to release the Epstein files and listen to the women who were victims of powerful men made her an enemy of Donald Trump, and an enemy of Trump is an enemy of MAGA. "The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington," Greene said, adding, "Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims." For Greene, it's clear that Mar-a-Lago face is just one symptom of a much bigger problem.