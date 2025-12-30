Marjorie Taylor Greene Made Her Thoughts On The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend Crystal Clear

We've all seen the overtly fake and forced beauty standards of Mar-a-Lago face take over the White House. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's pouty-faced podium looks have become the face of the administration, while Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's face became a laughing stock after "South Park" brutally mocked her earlier this year. The list goes on. Washington, D.C., plastic surgeon Dr. Kelly Bolden told The Guardian that more and more younger women actually want to look unnatural. "They come in and actually tell me that they like the artificial look. A couple of my patients have said those exact words to me," Dr. Bolden said.

It's not particularly surprising that MAGA ladies have gravitated toward an unnatural aesthetic that flatters the male gaze, considering the place of women in their conservative ideology. While Marjorie Taylor Greene still aligns with much of that ideology, she has clearly drawn a line in the sand regarding not only Mar-a-Lago face but the place of women in the conservative movement as a whole. "There's a significant reason why women overwhelmingly don't vote Republican," she told The New York Times in the aforementioned interview.

For Greene, this conservative problem with women was made most explicit by the Jeffrey Epstein situation. Her campaign to release the Epstein files and listen to the women who were victims of powerful men made her an enemy of Donald Trump, and an enemy of Trump is an enemy of MAGA. "The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington," Greene said, adding, "Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims." For Greene, it's clear that Mar-a-Lago face is just one symptom of a much bigger problem.