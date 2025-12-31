Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks Painfully Tuned-Up In NYE Video Fueling Her Ego

Kimberly Guilfoyle is saying goodbye to 2025, but it seems that she isn't saying goodbye to her totally unnatural look. She is celebrating closing out her first year as the U.S. ambassador to Greece with a video she shared on X (formerly Twitter). Clearly she wanted folks to make note of what she has accomplished in her new role so far. Instead, though, it's her ultimate Mar-a-Lago face that really stole the show.

To all our partners in Greece and in the United States, Happy New Year!

2026 will be a year of celebration and renewed commitment to the shared democratic values that unite us: freedom, liberty, and opportunity.

May our alliance shine even brighter in the year to come. 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/eRmBf80C1O — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) December 30, 2025

"2026 will be a year of celebration and renewed commitment to the shared democratic values that unite us: freedom, liberty, and opportunity," Guilfoyle wrote in her video's caption. From the looks of it, though, it seems like for her, 2026 will be a year of renewed commitment to fillers, Botox, and extra-long fake eyelashes. In the video, Guilfoyle's puffed-up lips and defined cheekbones leave us wondering if she recently got a few more cosmetic procedures to ring in the new year. And, considering how much of this video revolves around what seems to be edited close-ups of her face, we wouldn't be surprised if the goal of this post was just to show off the latest look in Guilfoyle's ongoing face transformation.