The Complete Transformation Of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Face

In 2025, The Daily Beast published a piece hinting that Kimberly Guilfoyle, among other women in the Trump government, had changed her sense of style out of some sort of loyalty to President Donald Trump and his campaign. In a piece titled, "Usha Vance is about to transform into a Trumpian trad wife," writer, Joanna Coles, described the ways in which several women had transformed their looks in response to their relationships to different men within the Trump empire. Apparently, Guilfoyle was one such woman. After all, she dated Donald Trump Jr., and as the article states, "Guilfoyle was once a lawyer, too. Now she's a Republican adviser with tunnel cleavage and heavy dark eye makeup that would make even Cleopatra say, 'Honey, hold the kohl.'"

While this story of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Trumpian fashion transformation may be tempting to believe, the reality is actually much more complicated than that. In fact, Guilfoyle embraced beauty-queen makeup long before she met Donald Trump Jr. She might have even undergone several surgical enhancements almost a decade before the "Make America Great Again" movement even existed. Although it is true that Guilfoyle has changed her face a lot over the years, it seems that this transformation has occurred in tandem with her professional evolution rather than her relationships. From her time as a public figure in San Francisco to her tenure as a media consultant to a nominee for the American ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle has allowed her face to reflect her position.