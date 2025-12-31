Kate Middleton Subtly Resists Feeding Donald Trump's Ego In 2025 Unseen Pics

For the royal family, Donald and Melania Trump's U.K. state visit was a big part of 2025. So, it's no surprise that they felt the need to include a photo of the occasion in their end of the year photo dump. Yet, of all of the pics of the highly-photographed state visit they could have selected, the one they chose speaks volumes. And Donald probably isn't going to like it.

Catherine, Princess of Wales was clearly Melania's favorite royal during the U.K. state visit. But, is the feeling mutual? It doesn't look like it. As 2026 fast approaches, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a series of photos from the year, captioned, "Some unseen favourites from 2025." They shared a pic of an important moment from each month of the year, and September was represented by Donald and Melania's visit. Yet, the photo they chose has two people notably missing: Donald and Melania. The pic shows Marine One in the center with William, Prince of Wales and Kate walking over to greet the Trumps. The Trumps, however, are not pictured. And, considering just how many photos were taken of the royal couple and the Trumps during the big visit, it's hard to imagine that this choice was an accident.