Kate Middleton Subtly Resists Feeding Donald Trump's Ego In 2025 Unseen Pics
For the royal family, Donald and Melania Trump's U.K. state visit was a big part of 2025. So, it's no surprise that they felt the need to include a photo of the occasion in their end of the year photo dump. Yet, of all of the pics of the highly-photographed state visit they could have selected, the one they chose speaks volumes. And Donald probably isn't going to like it.
Catherine, Princess of Wales was clearly Melania's favorite royal during the U.K. state visit. But, is the feeling mutual? It doesn't look like it. As 2026 fast approaches, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a series of photos from the year, captioned, "Some unseen favourites from 2025." They shared a pic of an important moment from each month of the year, and September was represented by Donald and Melania's visit. Yet, the photo they chose has two people notably missing: Donald and Melania. The pic shows Marine One in the center with William, Prince of Wales and Kate walking over to greet the Trumps. The Trumps, however, are not pictured. And, considering just how many photos were taken of the royal couple and the Trumps during the big visit, it's hard to imagine that this choice was an accident.
Trump's absence from the post seemed to please royal fans
If Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to stroke Donald Trump's ego to close out 2025, this was an easy opportunity to do so. Instead, their post carefully dodged giving Trump attention. And it seems that this had its intended effect on royal fans. The Instagram post's comment section was filled with well wishes and happy New Year messages for William and Kate. The only comments that mentioned the Trumps were pleased that they weren't actually featured in the carousel.
"Great Photos, and as an American. Thank you for not showing him," one commenter said, clearly referring to Donald. One commenter offered condolences that September was spent on the state visit, writing, "Sorry about September." "I don't know whether I should feel ashamed or not for The [Prince] and Princess of [Wales] having to greet the current president of the United States," another pointed out. "Genuinely good people left to govern a country. The United States needs to take note," someone else wrote.
It's clear that whoever is running William and Kate's social media knew that putting any focus on the state visit would inspire a lot of talk and criticism about Trump. So, while King Charles III reportedly stroked Trump's ego and played into his extravagant tastes during the state visit to stay on his good side, at this point, William and Kate clearly aren't too worried about kissing up to the president across the pond.