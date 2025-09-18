The Worst-Dressed Royals & Guests During Donald & Melania Trump's UK Visit

Donald and Melania Trump's state visit to the U.K. was sure to be a highly publicized and highly awkward event, and it has definitely lived up to those expectations. We likely all anticipated that this would be an interesting few days to watch from afar, but few likely anticipated how worth watching the fashion would be. And, no — it's not because the folks involved were making good style choices.

Melania has gone viral for multiple different looks on this trip, but she isn't the only one who has had attention-grabbing fashion fails. We've also seen some not-so-good looks from her hubby, her stepdaughter, and a few members of the royal family, among others. The Trumps' second state visit to the U.K. may not have been a red carpet or a fashion show, but those involved still clearly put thought into their outfit choices. And, let's just say that most people might have opted for different choices. The worst looks at Donald and Melania Trump's U.K. state visit include everything from horrible hats to accessory overloads and even a very unlucky leprechaun look. Apparently, being dressed for diplomacy doesn't always mean being dressed to impress.