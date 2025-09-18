The Worst-Dressed Royals & Guests During Donald & Melania Trump's UK Visit
Donald and Melania Trump's state visit to the U.K. was sure to be a highly publicized and highly awkward event, and it has definitely lived up to those expectations. We likely all anticipated that this would be an interesting few days to watch from afar, but few likely anticipated how worth watching the fashion would be. And, no — it's not because the folks involved were making good style choices.
Melania has gone viral for multiple different looks on this trip, but she isn't the only one who has had attention-grabbing fashion fails. We've also seen some not-so-good looks from her hubby, her stepdaughter, and a few members of the royal family, among others. The Trumps' second state visit to the U.K. may not have been a red carpet or a fashion show, but those involved still clearly put thought into their outfit choices. And, let's just say that most people might have opted for different choices. The worst looks at Donald and Melania Trump's U.K. state visit include everything from horrible hats to accessory overloads and even a very unlucky leprechaun look. Apparently, being dressed for diplomacy doesn't always mean being dressed to impress.
Melania mastered the art of avoiding eye contact with one controversial accessory
Yes — that viral photo of Melania Trump looking like a zombie is real, and it's all thanks to the bizarre look she sported for the September 17 ceremony at Windsor Castle. Melania was the worst-dressed attendee at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration for similarly heinous headwear, and she's done it again. It's impossible to get inside Melania's head — especially with that hat in the way. But covering her eyes with a hat is seemingly another way she stays shielded from public view while in a public position.
Melania's bizarre banana bubblegum ensemble
Melania Trump had a welcome outfit change later on, ditching her menacing hat-centric look for a much more colorful ensemble for the state banquet. Almost anything would be better than Melania's previous look, but this dress really tested that theory. The bold yellow, off-the-shoulder gown paired with a light pink, thick belt and blue earrings made for a perplexing color palette and an overall unfocused look. In fact, Melania's dress was so awful, we almost missed Donald Trump's ghastly makeup fail. Luckily for him, this isn't the worst makeup at the U.K. visit list...
Kate Middleton was an orange wig away from full leprechaun cosplay
On September 18, Catherine, Princess of Wales took Melania Trump to Frogmore Gardens to meet with young Scouts who were learning about nature in hopes of earning a "Go Wild" badge. Kate wore an outfit with colors inspired by the natural world, sporting a brown midi skirt with a matching belt and boots and a deep green blazer and scarf. These colors paired with this belt buckle and jacket just screamed "leprechaun," and we can't imagine that's what she was aiming for. Or, at least, we hope it wasn't.
Donald Trump's peek-a-boo-playing tie was a lesson in tailoring
Unlike most other garments out there, when a suit doesn't fit perfectly, it looks like it really doesn't fit. Such was the case with Donald Trump's suit on September 18. He buttoned only one of his jacket's two buttons, and it was clear that it was too tight and pulling. It's likely that the pulling would have been more obvious if the second button was fastened, but ignoring it made the bottom of his tie appear, which left him looking a bit unkempt.
Tiffany Trump's state dinner gown looked straight out of 1985
Melania Trump seemingly gave Ivanka Trump the middle finger on the U.K. visit, as Tiffany Trump joined her and Donald across the pond, rather than her sister. When Tiffany arrived at the state banquet, though, it became clear that Ivanka probably would have worn a better outfit. Tiffany wore a bold blue, off-the-shoulder gown with asymmetrical fabric detailing across the front and lots of bedazzling. While the color worked for Tiffany, everything about the style of this dress felt extremely outdated and totally reminded us of a late '80s prom.
Karoline Leavitt had major penguin vibes
It's becoming increasingly clear that Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style. The press secretary's state banquet look definitely wasn't one of her worst-ever outfits. Yet, we still weren't fans of this one-shoulder gown. Black and white is a classic color palette, but it didn't make Leavitt pop in this instance. Furthermore, the asymmetry of the neckline paired with the asymmetry of the design made the whole look feel wonky and lopsided. The lace detailing also got lost on the black fabric, making the design difficult to parse.
Melania's travel 'fit looked like Inspector Gadget entering the Witness Protection Program
Melania Trump wore some outfits at the U.K. state visit that left us very confused, but the look she chose for flying to the U.K. on September 16 was definitely not as bad as some of the others. Still, in the context of the 'fit she'd wear the next day, we can't help but wonder why she was so committed to keeping herself camouflaged. The classic trench with a too-long hemline paired with oversized dark sunglasses gave us big person-in-poorly-executed-disguise vibes.
Queen Camilla definitely over-accessorized
Royal blue was one royal's color of choice for the majority of the state visit. We totally get it — this bold blue is definitely Queen Camilla's color. Obviously, when it comes to big royal events like the state banquet, there are rules for royals about what they should and shouldn't wear. Still, Camilla could definitely use the golden rule attributed to Coco Chanel: "Look in the mirror and remove one accessory." The tiara, earrings, necklace, sash, and bow brooch featuring King Charles III's portrait all felt like way too much and split our focus.