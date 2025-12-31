Donald Trump Can't Stop Turning Allies Into Enemies & Lauren Boebert Might Be Next
Lauren Boebert isn't happy. The GOP Representative who rarely ditches blazers was deeply involved with legislation known as the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act — a bill that has been running around for over 60 years with the objective to construct a water pipeline that brings valuable resources to southeastern Colorado communities. The project finally started in 2020, but President Donald Trump has stopped it mid-construction. Journalist Jeff Hunt took to X, formerly Twitter, in late December to reveal that Trump decided to veto the project, which is considered immensely important for Colorado and the area Boebert represents.
Boebert, who sponsored the bill in the House, was quick to respond to Trump's veto with a simple line on X: "This isn't over." This, of course, suggests that Boebert is dedicated to fighting tooth and nail to see the project to its end, but it also might indicate that Trump has, once again, turned another ally into an enemy.
Boebert was quick to trash Trump in a statement to local Colorado news (per journalist Kyle Clark's X account). She wrote: "President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Why? Because nothing says 'America First' like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado, many of whom enthusiastically voted for him in all three elections."
Trump may be retaliating against Boebert and Colorado
In his veto letter, Donald Trump stated that not only has the Arkansas Valley Conduit cost millions of dollars in taxpayers' money, but that the repayment plan wouldn't be profitable at all. The document claimed that over $249 million had already been spent on the project and that the total costs are estimated to become as high as $1.3 billion. "Enough is enough," Trump wrote (via X), adding, "Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts and restoring fiscal sanity is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the Nation."
What Trump's veto letter didn't mention is that his decision may be a form of retaliation. Colorado has refused to release his supporter Tina Peters from prison; Trump attempted to pardon the Mesa County election official for attempting to overthrow the 2020 election in his favor, and has threatened "harsh measures" if she wasn't released. Trump's veto came shortly after a federal judge ultimately denied Peters' release, prompting Trump to call the governor of Colorado a "Scumbag" who should "rot in hell," per The Hill. Trump could also be retaliating against Boebert herself for pushing the release of the Epstein files. "I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retribution," Boebert wrote (via X).
Across social media, users have been speculating that Boebert's friendship might collapse just like Marjorie Taylor Greene's after such a public display of betrayal. Earlier this week, Greene told The New York Times that she was naive to believe that Trump was a president who actually cares about the American people, and now it seems like Boebert will come to a similar realization.