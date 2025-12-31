Donald Trump Can't Stop Turning Allies Into Enemies & Lauren Boebert Might Be Next

Lauren Boebert isn't happy. The GOP Representative who rarely ditches blazers was deeply involved with legislation known as the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act — a bill that has been running around for over 60 years with the objective to construct a water pipeline that brings valuable resources to southeastern Colorado communities. The project finally started in 2020, but President Donald Trump has stopped it mid-construction. Journalist Jeff Hunt took to X, formerly Twitter, in late December to reveal that Trump decided to veto the project, which is considered immensely important for Colorado and the area Boebert represents.

Boebert, who sponsored the bill in the House, was quick to respond to Trump's veto with a simple line on X: "This isn't over." This, of course, suggests that Boebert is dedicated to fighting tooth and nail to see the project to its end, but it also might indicate that Trump has, once again, turned another ally into an enemy.

Boebert was quick to trash Trump in a statement to local Colorado news (per journalist Kyle Clark's X account). She wrote: "President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Why? Because nothing says 'America First' like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado, many of whom enthusiastically voted for him in all three elections."