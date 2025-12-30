The Rise And Fall Of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Friendship With Donald Trump

She used to be a QAnon conspiracy theorist, believed Jewish space lasers were responsible for wildfires, and loudly echoed President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been rigged. In short, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was your typical MAGA fanatic, and she drove some of her colleagues nuts. The long list of politicians who can't stand Greene has only continued to grow over the years, and now, Trump can be added to that list.

It might be safe to say that no one saw Greene's 2025 breakup with Trump coming. After all, she was one of his most vocal and staunchest supporters and rose to political fame because of her loyalty to the president. She advocated against gun control in 2019 and drew the attention of the Washington elite and her future constituents. When she ran for Congress a year later, she emerged victorious. She proudly wore a mask embroidered with the words "Trump Won" during her swearing-in ceremony, a testament to her role as one of the divisive politician's loyal underlings who contested the election results, convinced that he couldn't possibly have lost to former President Joe Biden.

Greene, who was a gym instructor before she dove into politics, managed to make quite a name for herself (albeit not always a good one) during her tenure as a congresswoman, and she got involved in her fair share of messy public feuds. Now, Trump and Greene's brutal squabble can be added to that list after their spectacular fallout in late 2025 saw Greene break with the president on multiple key issues, and eventually, decide to leave Washington, D.C., altogether.