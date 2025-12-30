The Rise And Fall Of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Friendship With Donald Trump
She used to be a QAnon conspiracy theorist, believed Jewish space lasers were responsible for wildfires, and loudly echoed President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been rigged. In short, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was your typical MAGA fanatic, and she drove some of her colleagues nuts. The long list of politicians who can't stand Greene has only continued to grow over the years, and now, Trump can be added to that list.
It might be safe to say that no one saw Greene's 2025 breakup with Trump coming. After all, she was one of his most vocal and staunchest supporters and rose to political fame because of her loyalty to the president. She advocated against gun control in 2019 and drew the attention of the Washington elite and her future constituents. When she ran for Congress a year later, she emerged victorious. She proudly wore a mask embroidered with the words "Trump Won" during her swearing-in ceremony, a testament to her role as one of the divisive politician's loyal underlings who contested the election results, convinced that he couldn't possibly have lost to former President Joe Biden.
Greene, who was a gym instructor before she dove into politics, managed to make quite a name for herself (albeit not always a good one) during her tenure as a congresswoman, and she got involved in her fair share of messy public feuds. Now, Trump and Greene's brutal squabble can be added to that list after their spectacular fallout in late 2025 saw Greene break with the president on multiple key issues, and eventually, decide to leave Washington, D.C., altogether.
President Trump endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional bid
President Donald Trump's endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional bid in 2020 cemented their friendship, with the president taking to X to voice his support for the aspiring congresswoman after she won the primary election in her district. The president called Greene a "star," adding, "Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!" Trump knew his endorsement would likely secure her win, and he wasn't wrong.
Greene, meanwhile, did a victory lap of her own on X after winning the primary, her diction mimicking the president's. "The GOP establishment, the media, & the radical left, spent months & millions of dollars attacking me. Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies," she wrote.
Greene's continued loyalty to Trump made securing a second term easy, and she beat her Democratic opponent, Shawn Harris, by 32 points in the 2024 election. Little did she know that a year later, she would not only have denounced Trump but would also end her term early.
Marjorie Taylor Greene became a President Trump favorite when she supported false claims that the 2020 election had been rigged
When Donald Trump refused to accept that he'd lost the 2020 election fair and square, Marjorie Taylor Greene was right behind him, cheering him on and spreading election lies and misinformation. Greene didn't blame Trump for the January 6 insurrection, and she didn't hold the Republican Party responsible. Instead, like her boss, she laid the blame at the Democratic Party's feet. Furthermore, she supported Trump's decision to pardon said insurrectionists when he retook office in 2025.
Speaking to reporters in November 2024 after Trump's election victory, Greene asserted that the insurrectionists did nothing wrong and didn't deserve to serve jail time. "I think they should all be pardoned," she said (via Alive), adding that the charges were "ridiculous" and that they "didn't kill anybody." That wasn't entirely true — there were at least seven casualties and more than 100 people sustained injuries that day.
Greene likely earned some more brownie points from Trump when she told an audience at a Republican event in 2022 that if she had led the Capitol riots, Joe Biden wouldn't be president. "We would have won," she proclaimed, adding, "[I]t would've been armed" (via ABC News). She walked back her comments amid sharp criticism, saying she was making a "sarcastic joke."
She supported President Trump during his New York fraud trial
In the political world, tit for tat is the status quo, and given that Donald Trump had helped kick off Marjorie Taylor Greene's political career, she remained loyal as Trump's New York fraud case woes kept piling up. While Melania Trump did everything in her power to keep her distance during his fraud trial, Greene made sure to let the world know that her former boss had her full support.
In April 2023, Greene took to the streets of Manhattan with her megaphone to cry foul as Trump attended his arraignment. She championed him as the 2024 Republican candidate, telling the crowd, "We cannot tolerate this injustice in the United States of America. No more." Just a month prior, she had raged against a judge's order that required Trump to dole out a $454 million bond. The congresswoman took to X, proclaiming the ruling a "political witch hunt" and a "Joe Biden-directed hoax." She also asserted that the trial was "election interference" designed to discredit Trump as a 2024 presidential contender.
Greene's raging against Trump's trial and proclaiming it to be a Democrat hoax only helped rile up his base and arguably set the stage for his 2024 victory, with Trump using the fraud trial to his advantage during his campaign.
Marjorie Taylor Greene campaigned for President Trump in 2024
Not only did Marjorie Taylor Greene show her unwavering support for Donald Trump during his New York fraud trial, but she also campaigned for him ahead of the 2024 presidential election. She made an appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention to talk up the president, and she didn't hold back with the compliments.
In her speech, Greene called Trump the "founding father of the America First movement" (via PBS) and echoed his claims that the Democratic Party had ruined the country. She touched on border security, immigration, and the struggling economy, all talking points the president had prioritized during his campaign. Ahead of her impassioned RNC speech, Greene sang Trump's praises on social media. In one such post, she listed all the things she loved about the president, encouraging her followers to do the same in the comments section. She described the divisive politician as "nice" and "genuinely kind hearted and caring about everyone." She also claimed that Trump practically gave up everything to run for the country's highest office (this is debatable) and proclaimed him to be "the most attacked and lied about man living on planet Earth."
Greene also talked up the president's chances of winning the 2024 election in July that year, writing on X, "All indicators are pointing to a big victory in 2024. President Trump is destroying all of his primary opponents AND consistently beating Biden in general polling."
She was rumored to be on President Trump's VP short list in 2024
Thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's ever-strengthening bond, rumors were swirling as early as January 2024 that Greene was hoping Trump might tap her for vice president. Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said on his "Bannon's War Room" podcast that the Georgia congresswoman had her eye on the VP position.
"This is no shrinking violet. She's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be," he said (via NBC News). Greene's spokesperson denied that she was vying for the coveted position, telling NBC News, "Her work on Oversight, Homeland Security, and the COVID Select committee is her priority and people shouldn't get wrapped up into rumors."
By June 2024, however, Greene told The Guardian that she believed Trump was considering her for the position. "It's talked about frequently and I know my name is on a list but really my biggest focus right now is serving the district that elected me," she told the outlet, adding, "I would be honored and consider it." Of course, in the end, Greene didn't make it onto the ticket, with Trump selecting J.D. Vance to be his running mate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene offered some criticism of President Trump's foreign policy but insisted she still supported him
It was in May 2025 that cracks first started to show in Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump's friendship. The congresswoman took to X to criticize Trump's foreign policy, decrying his handling of relations with Iran. "I don't think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength," she wrote in a lengthy post, signing off with, "When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base."
The post set tongues wagging that Greene might slowly be withdrawing her support for Trump. In June 2025, she took to X again to assure her followers that she had no beef with the president. "The press and some other nasty people would love to write lying headlines and create dirty rumors that there's a break between me and President Trump. WRONG," she wrote. "MTG [loves] DJT."
The shaky relations between Greene and Trump did not withstand the test of time, however. By July 2025, she broke from Trump's pro-Israel stance, calling the country's war with Gaza a "genocide" on X. She condemned the October 7 Hamas attacks but added that the "genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza" is unacceptable.
Cracks started to show in Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Trump's relationship when she broke with him on the One Big Beautiful Bill
Marjorie Taylor Greene was initially a supporter of President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, until she actually took the time to read it and realized that the president had snuck in a clause that prevented the regulation of artificial intelligence in all states. The congresswoman seemed to have plenty of faith in the president, only reading the bill after she voted yes, but then Greene did something Vice President J.D. Vance could never do — she publicly criticized the bill, making it clear that she was not on board with it as is.
Greene took to X in a surprisingly candid post, writing, "Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there." Greene cautioned against the effects of unregulated A.I. and made clear that the bill would not have her vote if the Senate didn't remove the clause before passing it back to the House.
As it happened, the Senate did strike the A.I. clause, and Greene voted yes on the bill, with only two of her Republican colleagues, Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, voting against it. Massie said he didn't approve of the enormous amount of debt the bill would add to the country's deficit, while Fitzpatrick was unhappy with its extensive Medicaid cuts. Trump lambasted Massie on social media, asserting that "MAGA doesn't want him" (via ABC News). Greene and Trump's relationship survived this hiccup, but it was only temporary.
She broke with the president over the Epstein files
Marjorie Taylor Greene's criticism of the A.I. clause in the One Big Beautiful Bill was but a taste of what was to come. She only became more outspoken about issues President Donald Trump would have rather seen swept under the rug, like the infamous Epstein files. Greene infuriated Trump when she added her signature to a petition to release the files in September 2025, and it all went downhill from there. Initially, Greene insisted she wasn't breaking from Trump, she simply wanted the survivors to get the justice they deserved. She also took to X to make clear that survivors she's spoken to said the president isn't guilty of any wrongdoing.
As Trump desperately tried to keep the files from being made public, Greene's calls to release them only grew louder. She increasingly started criticizing Trump's handling of the situation and eventually broke with the president completely. During a "60 Minutes" interview, she openly criticized Trump for failing to deliver on his election promise to release the files and condemned his online criticism of her efforts to ensure justice for the survivors. She said that she'd received several death threats since Trump's public rebuke and was met with a scathing reply from the president when she informed him that his rhetoric was leading to threats on her life. "He was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files," Greene said during the interview. "He was furious with me."
Trump was even more furious after Greene's "60 Minutes" interview, taking to Truth Social to tear her apart. He called her "Marjorie Traitor Brown" and a "low IQ traitor." Add that to the list of brutal nicknames MAGA women have been given.
She resigned from Congress amid a barrage of criticism from President Trump
After crossing President Donald Trump over the Epstein files, Marjorie Taylor Greene consistently found herself in hot water with the divisive politician. While Greene managed to one-up Trump without stooping to his level amid their nasty feud, she eventually threw in the towel and announced that she would resign from Congress come January 2026. Her resignation came after Trump announced he would not be endorsing her in the coming election on Truth Social, writing, "All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" The president also called her a "ranting Lunatic" and criticized her for making appearances on left-leaning outlets like "The View."
Greene announced her resignation on November 21, 2025, telling her constituents, "I refuse to be a battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better" (via CBS News). She admitted that the president's comments about her were "hurtful" but also made it clear that she didn't regret taking a stand for the Jeffrey Epstein survivors. "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14 years old, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the president," Greene said.
Trump had nothing good to say about Greene's announcement, taking to Truth Social to celebrate her resignation and basically calling her a quitter and a coward for not wanting to face an election in which she didn't have his endorsement to secure her win. He also berated her for calling him nonstop and claimed she "went BAD." He did, however, express his appreciation for her service to the country, but those words rang hollow at the end of an incredibly scathing post.
Marjorie Taylor Greene put the final nail in the coffin when she condemned President Trump's response to Rob Reiner's death
Those who hoped for a Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump reconciliation after their spectacular fallout had their dreams dashed after Trump's insensitive Rob Reiner statement resulted in Greene's condemnation of the president once more. Trump took to Truth Social after the famed director's murder to accuse him of having "Trump derangement syndrome," and criticized Reiner's failure to worship at his feet. The post had even the staunchest of Republicans speaking out against the president, but Greene took it one step further, condemning the president's tasteless post on CNN.
"I thought that statement was absolutely, completely below the office of the president of the United States. Classless, and it was just wrong," Greene told Kaitlan Collins. She expressed her dismay at Trump's failure to show compassion to Reiner and his family and refrain from using the tragedy for political gain. The president, meanwhile, refused to apologize for the post, instead reiterating his comments when asked about it. "He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned," he told reporters. He also accused Reiner of being part of the so-called Russia hoax. "I thought he was very bad for our country," Trump concluded (via X).
During her interview with CNN, Greene said that she's expecting to see more Republicans break with Trump as his power dwindles throughout the remaining months of his final term in office. She also predicted that Democrats would take back power in the midterm elections. When asked whether she sees herself inviting Trump to her upcoming wedding to Brian Glenn, Greene responded, "Not necessarily." Somehow, despite everything, we suspect Trump's ego will be hurt by the snub.