Photos Of Ryan Seacrest That Make Us Miss His Old Face

There's no denying that Ryan Seacrest's face has changed in recent years, and fans have noticed some details so alarming that they're worried for his health. His cheekbones appear to be protruding. Since there's basically no fat in his face, his cheeks are also hollow. The "Wheel of Fortune" host has publicly denied undergoing cosmetic procedures like Botox over the years, but his forehead appears to be stiff. Plus, all of that tanning spray can't be good for him, and certainly doesn't make him look healthier.

"He looks frail to me😢 I hope he's doing ok!" someone wrote on a June 2025 Instagram post, featuring a photo that showed his whole body. The public is yearning for Ryan's old face for good reason. It used to be fuller and more vibrant, even if it's always been bronze. Everyone's face thins with age. But a look back in time via photos makes it hard to deny that something else is happening to America's favorite TV show host.