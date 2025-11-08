Photos Of Ryan Seacrest That Make Us Miss His Old Face
There's no denying that Ryan Seacrest's face has changed in recent years, and fans have noticed some details so alarming that they're worried for his health. His cheekbones appear to be protruding. Since there's basically no fat in his face, his cheeks are also hollow. The "Wheel of Fortune" host has publicly denied undergoing cosmetic procedures like Botox over the years, but his forehead appears to be stiff. Plus, all of that tanning spray can't be good for him, and certainly doesn't make him look healthier.
"He looks frail to me😢 I hope he's doing ok!" someone wrote on a June 2025 Instagram post, featuring a photo that showed his whole body. The public is yearning for Ryan's old face for good reason. It used to be fuller and more vibrant, even if it's always been bronze. Everyone's face thins with age. But a look back in time via photos makes it hard to deny that something else is happening to America's favorite TV show host.
Ryan Seacrest began his career on the radio
One of the earliest photos of Ryan Seacrest on the internet is from when he was working for Atlanta's WSTR-FM, Star 94, as a night DJ at the age of 19. He interned there and then dropped out of the University of Georgia to work. His hosting job at ESPN around that time is often cited as his big break, but there's already a star in the photo above. It's unclear why this portrait was black and white in the early '90s, but what is clear is that Seacrest has probably never had a bad hair day, and his smile has always lit up the room.
A star was born on the 'American Idol' stage
During the first season of "American Idol" in 2002, Ryan Seacrest's vibe was California casual. A hallmark of that look was blond hair styled with messy spikes. His bright smile and palpable energy are part of the reason he still has that gig (and many others) today. His face was full and happy in this moment, and his smile was so perfect it almost looked fake. "American Idol" changes lives for many contestants, but looking at this photo, it's exciting to think about the life Seacrest, then in his late 20s, didn't yet know he would have.
Everyone misses the Ryan Seacrest and Britney Spears of decades past
This photo of Ryan Seacrest and Britney Spears in the early aughts could make a whole generation yearn for a time machine. Seacrest's hair was dark brown and still spiky. Plus, how could anyone not smile next to an absolutely radiant Spears? The pop star stole the spotlight in the image, but it's still a callback to classic Seacrest, whose job is often to support celebrities and contestants. He was confident and in his element in this moment and Spears' joy was proof that the host was also shining in his role.
Ryan Seacrest went for a classic look while being honored
Ryan Seacrest was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 2005 and celebrated the moment in a photo with his mom, Connie Seacrest. Ryan has talked about his family often on his shows through the years, but photos of him and his parents at public events are rare. Ryan went for a classic, conservative look for the ceremony in a black suit over a light blue shirt and a plum-colored tie. It was a detour from his usual style, which has always been more modern. But Connie had fun covered for him that day. The proud mom wore a zebra-striped jacket over a pink top for the ceremony.
Seacrest created the Kardashians, so he's been understandably tired
Ryan Seacrest has about as many roles behind the scenes in the entertainment industry as he does in front of the camera. Unless you're a fan of "The Kardashians," you might not know that he's an executive producer on the Hulu show and co-created and executive-produced the original show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E!, which ran from 2007 to 2021, per IMDb.
So, obviously, he was a guest at one of the biggest events on "KUWTK" — Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's September 2009 wedding. He went for a modern classic look at the celebration, pairing a white dress shirt with a black jacket and tie. He also embraced a bit of a five o'clock shadow that day, marking one of his scruffiest public appearances. The world was getting a rare glimpse of what tired looked like in a man with an impressive net worth, juggling countless jobs. It was in his eyes, plus his smile was unusually dim.
He glowed in 2013
Ryan Seacrest had a hard year in 2013 when he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Julianne Hough. There was no trace of hard times ahead on his face in this photo from January 2013, though. His smile was so big and bright that it helped light up his whole face, including his eyes. It also looked like this was another moment that Seacrest pulled off bronzer, or at least a little bit of makeup, although it wasn't heavy-handed. His sleek navy suit complemented the step-and-repeat and polished his look perfectly.
Ryan Seacrest took a risk at the 2019 Oscars
Although Ryan Seacrest sometimes sports facial hair, a full beard on him is rare. The mogul took a few risks at the 2019 Academy Awards, though. One of them was the full beard that almost (but not quite) looked like mutton chops. He also wore a black and red marble-patterned suit with a tuxedo and accessorized with a gold watch. He was 44 here, and his age looked good on him, even when he was experimenting with a new look. His hair spikes were long gone at this point, but the hair gel stuck around.
Ryan Seacrest looked good at Kelly Ripa's side
Before the pandemic in early 2020, Ryan Seacrest was officially settled into his role as the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host with his friend Kelly Ripa. They looked like a formidable, coordinated duo in the photo above. Seacrest was peak sleek at the event, wearing all black to complement Ripa's polka dot dress. He was definitely wearing bronzer that night, and it worked. His salt and pepper beard was the only sign of his age, but that was mostly because it was an awkward length he probably should've shaved.
His face showed signs of changing in 2024
Although time has transformed Ryan Seacrest through the years, he's always maintained a similar style and face. Signs that his face was changing began in October 2024, when he was photographed outside of an "American Idol" photo call event in New York City. His weight loss was clear here, although there was nothing exactly alarming about it. While his smile wasn't exactly bright, the dimples it caused helped to highlight his cheeks, which were still full. He'd likely been losing weight slowly over time, but this photo served as a warning that there might be a face to miss soon.
Ryan Seacrest's new look is alarming
The drastic change in Ryan Seacrest's face became undeniable in late 2025. The photo above was taken at an event in September 2025, and he looked like a completely different man from the one we've been discussing. His cheeks were basically non-existent, although the bones were visible, and his neck looked unusually thin.
Hopefully, Seacrest is healthy. All you have to do is look back at a few photos from his storied career to know he's a national treasure who's brought joy to many people through the years and deserves it in his own life.