What The Cast Of The Princess Bride Looks Like Today

After his swoon-worthy performance as the swashbuckling Westley, Cary Elwes continued to have a successful career in Hollywood, going on to star in popular movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" and the "Saw" series, as well as in shows such as "The X-Files," "Stranger Things," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Director Rob Reiner knew early on that Elwes was perfect for the role of Westley, with the revered filmmaker having first been impressed by the actor after his performance in "Lady Jane."

In 2014, Elwes published a memoir about the making of the beloved '80s classic, aptly named "As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of 'The Princess Bride,'" which featured exciting behind-the-scenes stories, cast interviews, and photographs. The book ended up claiming the No. 3 spot on The New York Times Best Seller list. "The Princess Bride" was a modest hit upon its initial release but went on to become a cherished cinema staple in the ensuing years. "I was in a restaurant in New York and I was ordering ... a hamburger," the actor told NPR when recounting when he first realized the film's massive impact and legacy. "And the waitress said, 'How do you want that done?' And I said, 'Medium rare.' And she said, 'As you wish.' And I looked up at her and I went, 'What did you just say!?' And she winked and walked off. And I thought, 'Oh!' And so it was a wonderful, delightful rebirth, if you will."