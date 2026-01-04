What The Cast Of The Princess Bride Looks Like Today
It's downright inconceivable to think of a world in which the cherished 1987 classic "The Princess Bride" doesn't exist, and it's even sadder to imagine one without its beloved director Rob Reiner. Despite Rob's tragic death — the filmmaker and his wife Michele Singer were murdered on December 14, 2025, reportedly by Rob's son Nick Reiner – his legacy lives on and his movies have made an everlasting impact on audiences, none more so than the heartwarming fantasy "The Princess Bride." The fan-favorite film premiered in 1987 and enjoyed modest box office success, though it has since gone on to be regarded as one of Rob's greatest cinematic achievements and is now a certified cult classic that continues to amass new appreciation.
With a star-studded cast of both new and established faces like Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Billy Crystal, the '80s gem holds a universal appeal that simply cannot be matched. While over three decades have passed since the fantasy first debuted, its decorated performers have aged like fine wine and remain some of the industry's most talented actors. In honor of Rob and his romance masterpiece, now is the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and see what the cast of "The Princess Bride" is up to today.
Cary Elwes
After his swoon-worthy performance as the swashbuckling Westley, Cary Elwes continued to have a successful career in Hollywood, going on to star in popular movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" and the "Saw" series, as well as in shows such as "The X-Files," "Stranger Things," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Director Rob Reiner knew early on that Elwes was perfect for the role of Westley, with the revered filmmaker having first been impressed by the actor after his performance in "Lady Jane."
In 2014, Elwes published a memoir about the making of the beloved '80s classic, aptly named "As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of 'The Princess Bride,'" which featured exciting behind-the-scenes stories, cast interviews, and photographs. The book ended up claiming the No. 3 spot on The New York Times Best Seller list. "The Princess Bride" was a modest hit upon its initial release but went on to become a cherished cinema staple in the ensuing years. "I was in a restaurant in New York and I was ordering ... a hamburger," the actor told NPR when recounting when he first realized the film's massive impact and legacy. "And the waitress said, 'How do you want that done?' And I said, 'Medium rare.' And she said, 'As you wish.' And I looked up at her and I went, 'What did you just say!?' And she winked and walked off. And I thought, 'Oh!' And so it was a wonderful, delightful rebirth, if you will."
Robin Wright
Prior to starring as Westley's lady love Princess Buttercup, Robin Wright had appeared as Kelly Capwell in the soap opera "Santa Barbara" from 1984 to 1988, a performance that earned her three Daytime Emmy Award nominations. The rising actor beat out a slew of fellow stars like Meg Ryan, Uma Thurman, and Courteney Cox for the iconic role, having impressed Reiner, writer William Goldman, and casting director Jane Jenkins upon their first official meeting. Jenkins looked back on the exact moment the creative team knew Wright was the only choice to play Buttercup in an interview with Vice for the film's 30th anniversary. "The doorbell rang. Rob went to the door, and literally, as he opened the door, [Wright] was standing there in this little white summer dress, with her long blonde hair, and she had a halo from the sun. She was backlit by God. And Bill Goldman looked across the room at her, and he said, 'Well, that's what I wrote.' It was the most perfect thing."
"The Princess Bride" served as a major career stepping stone for Wright, who went on to star in cinematic hits like "Forrest Gump," "Unbreakable," and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," while also taking home the Golden Globe Award for her powerhouse performance in Netflix's political thriller series "House of Cards." In 2021, Wright also dipped her toe in the directing waters when she both helmed and appeared in "Land," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to positive praise.
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin boasts a long and decorated career in film, TV, and musical theatre, having made his stage debut opposite Meryl Streep in 1975's "Trelawny of the Walls," while later winning a Tony Award for the Broadway production of "Evita." After completing his revenge mission as Inigo Montoya, Patinkin appeared in movies like "Dick Tracy" and "Wonder," but he became a staple on the small screen thanks to his winning performances in "Chicago Hope," "Criminal Minds," and "Homeland."
The veteran performer made headlines when he shockingly walked away from the crime drama "Criminal Minds" in 2007, with Patinkin departing the series due to creative differences. Patinkin still regrets his "Criminal Minds" role and later called his involvement in the show his "biggest public mistake" during an interview with New York Magazine, citing the violent storylines involving women as the main source of his distress. "It was very destructive to my soul and my personality. After that, I didn't think I would get to work in television again." The self-proclaimed career misstep didn't hold him back, as he went on to earn a Golden Globe nomination for his work in "Homeland."
Patinkin is nothing but grateful for the impact of the pop culture juggernaut and still enjoys hearing its iconic quotes. "I have a smile as big as can be from one end of the room to the other," he told NPR. "First of all, it's the brilliance of William Goldman's genius and the gift he gave all of us with this extraordinary book and then movie, and I just got to be the mailman who delivered it."
Chris Sarandon
Chris Sarandon is no stranger to portraying memorable villains on-screen, having played a blood-thirsty vampire in the fellow '80s cult classic "Fright Night" before appearing as the scheming prince of Florin, Prince Humperdinck, in "The Princess Bride." Sarandon had previously been nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in "Dog Day Afternoon," and after the success of the fantasy film, he appeared in movies like "Child's Play" and "The Resurrected."
Not only has Sarandon enjoyed a decades-spanning career in Tinseltown, but he has also amassed a stacked theater repertoire and has performed in Broadway productions of "Nick & Nora," "The Light in the Piazza," and "Cyrano de Bergerac." Sarandon also voiced Jack Skellington in the stop-motion masterpiece "The Nightmare Before Christmas," continuing to voice the character in video games, special productions, and theme park attractions. "A lot of young people come up to me and say, 'This was a movie that made me feel like I belonged,'" he told People in 2023 of the lasting role. "It was so strange and at the same time so beautiful, and its message was so positive."
Sarandon also reflected on why he believes "The Princess Bride" is so universally adored by audiences of all ages, and it's not only because it contains one of the most satisfying movie kisses ever. "It's not offensive in any way. There's no sex in it, there's very little violence, and its moral lesson is acceptable to just about everybody. But at the same time, it allows you to be both cynical and romantic." he told The Guardian in 2025.
Christopher Guest
Mandy Patinkin's on-screen nemesis, the Six-Fingered Man, was played by Christopher Guest, who had previously collaborated with Rob Reiner for the 1984 mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap" before he took on the more antagonistic role. Guest's other notable screen credits include "Little Shop of Horrors," "A Few Good Men," and "Best in Show." He also memorably appeared on the 10th season of "Saturday Night Live" alongside co-star Billy Crystal between 1983 and 1984 in what was later deemed the show's "All-Star" cast season.
During the '90s, Guest shifted his focus from solely acting to both writing and directing his own comedic projects alongside his creative partner Eugene Levy, enlisting the talents of fellow funny figures like Catherine O'Hara, Fred Willard, and Jennifer Coolidge. Guest both starred in and directed numerous mockumentaries like "Best in Show," which garnered critical acclaim and was named one of the best comedies of the 2000s by Rolling Stone.
Guest had largely retired from acting in 2016 but came back for Rob Reiner's sequel "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," doing so out of respect for his cast members. After Reiner's tragic death, Guest and his wife Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to Reiner in a joint public statement: "Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked ... our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them ... We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve" (via Variety).
Wallace Shawn
Wallace Shawn dazzled audiences with his endlessly quotable performance as Vizzini, and his career only continued to grow after appearing in the classic, as he went on to have roles in hits like "Clueless," "The Haunted Mansion," and "Marriage Story." The "My Dinner with Andre" star has also established himself as a prominent voice actor and played Rex in the "Toy Story" franchise, subsequently lending his voice to animated films including "A Goofy Movie" and "Chicken Little," as well as series such as "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons."
Most recently, Shawn has had recurring roles in "Young Sheldon" and "Evil," though he will always be adored for his scene-stealing work in "The Princess Bride." It's downright inconceivable to think of the actor not uttering his famous line, but Shawn has actually taken a stand to never say his iconic phrase again. "No one knew that 'The Princess Bride' would become such a beloved film. At first, when people would ask me to say it, it was amusing at the time. At a certain point, though, people thought that's my catchphrase, but that isn't how I really see myself," he told Showbiz Junkies. "There's something about a catchphrase after a certain point that is limiting to the individual." Shawn also touched on the lasting legacy of the fantasy film and why it has remained a timeless treasure: "I say it fulfills a need for a lot of people the way Mozart's operas do for other people ... Popularity is very hard to analyze and explain."
Billy Crystal
"The Princess Bride" featured a stacked cast of both established and rising stars, and by the film's release in 1987, Billy Crystal had already found immense success as a comedic performer thanks to his roles in the sitcom "Soap" and "Saturday Night Live." Crystal and Rob Reiner's enduring Hollywood friendship stemmed back to 1975, when the up-and-coming funny man appeared in an episode of "All in the Family;" he would later portray Morty the Mime in Reiner's directorial debut, "This Is Spinal Tap," and join forces in the ensuing years.
For Crystal's supporting role as Miracle Max, the comedian improvised nearly all of his dialogue and took a very hands-on approach for his portrayal of the folk healer who brings the "mostly dead" Westley back to life. He was vocal about how the heavy prosthetics should look, modeling the character's looks after a strange combination of both his grandmother and baseball manager Casey Stengel. In his bestselling memoir, Cary Elwes spoke of Crystal's unforgettable performance and his side-splitting improvisational skills: "From the first shot in which cantankerous Max appears, poking his head through a wooden peephole in the door (very much like the doorman who greets Dorothy when she and her friends reach Oz), he began ad-libbing" (via Atlas Obscura). Crystal would utilize his rapid-fire wit in further cinema knockouts like "When Harry Met Sally..." "City Slickers," "Analyze This," and the "Monster's Inc." franchise as Mike Wazowski. He also enjoyed a self-proclaimed bromance with Reiner up until his devastating death.
Fred Savage
Ben Savage was just 10 years old when he appeared as the sulky and sick grandson who is told the story of "The Princess Bride" in the film by his grandfather. After making a name for himself in Hollywood with this minor role, Savage starred as Kevin Arnold in the iconic coming-of-age series "The Wonder Years" in 1988, an acclaimed show that ran for six seasons and won numerous accolades, including a Peabody and four Primetime Emmy Awards.
Savage remained a steady presence in the industry and did a lot of voice work for shows like "Family Guy" and "Kim Possible." However, he largely shifted his focus to working behind the camera and went on to helm countless episodes of fan-favorite hits such as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Modern Family." He even served as an executive producer and director for eight episodes of the 2021 reboot of "The Wonder Years," before being fired the following year for alleged inappropriate conduct.
Six other female crew members subsequently stepped forward to accuse Savage of misconduct, recalling the dramatic shift in persona from charismatic to dark and aggressive, depending on his audience. "His eyes would go dead," one crew member told The Hollywood Reporter, particularly when working with "below-the-line employees who don't have power." The former child star has since addressed the allegations with a statement: "While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
André the Giant
Fondly known as "the Eighth Wonder of the World," French professional wrestler André René Roussimoff (aka André the Giant) charmed audiences everywhere with his earnest portrayal of Fezzik. The wrestling champ stood at a jaw-dropping 7 feet, 4 inches and at one point weighed 520 pounds. The gentle giant enjoyed the filming process and his venture into the acting world. His co-star Mandy Patinkin once shared during a 2001 documentary about "The Princess Bride" that André's favorite part about making the movie was the fact that "nobody looks at me" and he was simply treated like any other actor in the cast.
In the HBO documentary "André the Giant," Rob Reiner recalled when the wrestler showed up to read for the role of Fezzik. "He auditioned for the part, and I didn't understand a single word he said. I didn't understand anything. But, he was perfect for the part. He's a giant!" (via Pro Wrestling Stories). The intimate film also revealed that André was very proud of his involvement in "The Princess Bride," and he had even shown it to his friend and fellow wrestler Lanny Profo multiple times ahead of its release, expressing how much it truly meant to him.
Professionally, André would go on to defeat Hulk Hogan at the 1988 WWF Heavyweight Championship and became the official world heavyweight champion. That said, André suffered from acromegaly and experienced debilitating pain as a result of his size. He passed away in 1993 from congestive heart failure at 46, though his admirable legacy lives on.
Peter Falk
Celebrated for his legendary role as the Lieutenant Frank Columbo in the crime drama sensation "Columbo," Peter Falk was already a seasoned star by the time he portrayed the grandfather in "The Princess Bride," having won four Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for his work as the homicide detective. Falk had previously earned Oscar nominations for his performances in "Murder, Inc." and "Pocketful of Miracles," and he had an extensive Hollywood career prior to the 1987 classic.
With his signature rumpled trenchcoat and astute observational skills, Falk would remain synonymous with the unforgettable TV character. "I fell in love with the character. He's a very average guy. But what sets him apart is this brain. He's really curious, and he's got eyes like an eagle. He can see things and he smells things and he hears things, and that quality makes him different." Falk said of Lieutenant Columbo (via Closer Weekly).
After Falk delivered an engaging portrayal as the narrator in "The Princess Bride," he went on to appear in "The Thing About My Folks" and "Next," while his final screen credit was 2009's "American Cowslip." When Falk passed away in 2011 at age 83, Rob Reiner paid tribute to the veteran actor in a touching statement: "There is literally nobody you could compare him to. He was a completely unique actor. His personality was really what drew people to him ... He had this great sense of humor and this great natural quality nobody could come close to" (via Global News).