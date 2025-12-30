Before & After Pics Of Stephen Miller's Hair Loss Are So Shocking
When you're a public face in a presidential administration, you're bound to find yourself being talked about. And when it comes to Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy in the White House, he's known for his draconian immigration policies. He's also known for being basically completely bald. You can see a five o'clock shadow on the side of his head on occasion, but like many men who've started balding, he's embraced the all over cue ball aesthetic. While it turns out that Miller has long held controversial beliefs, the lack of a hairline is relatively new. And since we've become so used to seeing 40-year-old Miller with his bald head, when you see him with hair, it's pretty startling.
In a speech that he gave to his Santa Monica High School as he was running for student office, he complained about having to pick up his trash when there were janitors who could do it for him, via YouTube. Was he simply trying to elicit a reaction? Did he genuinely think he didn't have any responsibility for cleaning up his own mess? We may never know, but what we do know is that Stephen probably has a copy of this tape; his wife Katie Miller revealed that Stephen keeps copies of all his media appearances. And we wonder if he ever looks at it and misses his full head of hair.
We do want to note that there's absolutely nothing wrong with being bald, and that everyone should do whatever they want to make themselves feel beautiful. But it is striking at how much difference a head of hair can make to a person's looks.
Stephen Miller fought (and lost) against looking bald
It looks like Stephen Miller was fighting the inevitable full on balding back in 2018 in an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation." He was a White House advisor during Donald Trump's first term, and he was on the show talking about the possibility of a government shutdown and issues with the Affordable Care Act. Again, the overall vibe and talking points don't seem to have changed that much when it comes to Miller, but his hair, oh his hair. It looks like he spray painted it on, and he got skewered for it online. One person on X thought it looked like black mold on his head. Another person quipped: "He's bald and cannot grow a beard. No wonder he's mad at hippies."
Hair loss concealers are a thing, and some online think that he used Toppik, which is a popular over the counter treatment to make thinning hair look fuller. But with Miller, he didn't use it well, and it doesn't look natural at all. It leads to yet more questions. We assume there was a hair/makeup person on set; what did they think of Miller's look? Did they help him with it? Did Miller really think he could pull this off? Was it at this moment that Miller wished he'd gone with the rumored Donald Trump hair transformation route of a hair transplant instead of the hair in a can option?
Miller's hardly the only member of the Trump administration who looks completely different. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is basically unrecognizable from when she was in college, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's pre MAGA look is worlds different too.