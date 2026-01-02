Barron Trump Rings In 2026 Without A Midnight Kiss & It's So Awkward
Right on the heels of his strange disappearance from the public eye over the past few months, Barron Trump is experiencing a viral moment that might send him right back into hiding. Barron popped up in public for New Year's Eve in Mar-A-Lago, and his boredom was so obvious. Unfortunately for him, the night didn't seem to turn around when the clock struck midnight. He was stuck standing by himself while his family members kissed each other all around him. It's basically a 19-year-old guy's worst NYE nightmare.
President Trump and First Lady Melania on NYE 🩶 pic.twitter.com/CGihwG7nHg
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 2, 2026
A photo making the rounds on X shows what the first minute of 2026 looked like at Mar-A-Lago. And, it looks like it was about as awkward as everything else that happens at Mar-A-Lago probably is. The photo shows newly-engaged Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson sharing a smooch on the lips. Donald Trump appears to be kissing Melania Trump on the cheek or whispering in her ear. And, Barron ... well, Barron is just there. Other couples seem to be locking lips in the background, but Barron is by himself, leaning on a chair and staring into space with a smirk.
Barron Trump's solo NYE moment hints that there's no romance in his life
There has been no shortage of curiosity surrounding Barron Trump's love life as he enjoys a private, under-the-radar sophomore year at NYU. Last spring, there were whispers that he found a college girlfriend, and a few months ago, buzzy NYU gossip around his dating life painted a new picture of the first son. Based on this photo, though, it's safe to guess that Barron is currently single. "Where is Barron's date??" one X-user commented on the photo. "I wonder why the son doesn't have him a +1 date .. seems weird," said another. "Barron: why am I here," wrote one commenter with a laughing emoji.
It's entirely possible that Barron is happy to be single, keeping a romance out of the public eye, or going solo on New Year's Eve for any number of reasons. Whatever the reason is, though, there's enough awkwardness radiating from this picture that we have to assume he wasn't feeling particularly comfy in that moment. Maybe 2026 will bring a big change to Barron's love life. Or maybe he'll just make some New Year's Eve plans for next year that keep him far, far away from Mar-a-Lago.