Barron Trump Rings In 2026 Without A Midnight Kiss & It's So Awkward

Right on the heels of his strange disappearance from the public eye over the past few months, Barron Trump is experiencing a viral moment that might send him right back into hiding. Barron popped up in public for New Year's Eve in Mar-A-Lago, and his boredom was so obvious. Unfortunately for him, the night didn't seem to turn around when the clock struck midnight. He was stuck standing by himself while his family members kissed each other all around him. It's basically a 19-year-old guy's worst NYE nightmare.

President Trump and First Lady Melania on NYE 🩶 pic.twitter.com/CGihwG7nHg — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 2, 2026

A photo making the rounds on X shows what the first minute of 2026 looked like at Mar-A-Lago. And, it looks like it was about as awkward as everything else that happens at Mar-A-Lago probably is. The photo shows newly-engaged Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson sharing a smooch on the lips. Donald Trump appears to be kissing Melania Trump on the cheek or whispering in her ear. And, Barron ... well, Barron is just there. Other couples seem to be locking lips in the background, but Barron is by himself, leaning on a chair and staring into space with a smirk.