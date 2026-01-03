Donald Trump's Flashy Purchase Forecasts His Ego Isn't Getting Smaller In 2026

The news of Donald Trump's shopping spree on flooring was met with a considerable lack of enthusiasm from social media users who are still waiting for that promised Golden Age to kick in. "Nice that he can afford marble and onyx," opined one X user. "I may have to drop my health insurance and buying groceries has become a major expense."

Others were skeptical about the claim that Trump would foot the bill due to the fact that it won't even be completed until his term has finished, which means he may never visit it for himself. Referencing the divisive real estate mogul's past troubles with previous construction projects, a snarker wrote on X, "I hope Arc Stone insists on payment up front. The President has a long history of stiffing his contractors." At the same time, Trump fans continued to cheer his vision and praise his decision to pay for the marble and onyx himself.

The massive ballroom seems destined to move along to the president's timetable and specifications, and if Trump's controversial Rose Garden renovation is any indication, it will look a lot like the gilded entertainment center of Mar-a-Lago. But the bigger issue is the memories that will be made there. Think about Barron Trump, who couldn't hide his boredom at the president's New Year's Eve party. He may have been in a fancy space, but that didn't change the fact that he was stuck listening to Vanilla Ice with his parents. How fondly will future White House guests recall their time in the marble-encrusted Trump Ballroom?