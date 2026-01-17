Rep. Jasmine Crockett Can't Escape Rumors About Her Love Life
Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is a spitfire — a very single, independent spitfire. But rumors about the congresswoman's love life continue to plague her. In August 2025, a Facebook post featuring Crockett showing off a giant engagement ring went viral. While some commenters approached the post with a healthy dose of skepticism, others took it at face value, offering their congratulations. The thing is, Crockett isn't getting married. In fact, she's not even dating anyone as of this writing (as far as the public knows, anyway).
Jasmine Crockett has been the subject of some shady rumors we can't ignore, but as far as having a secret husband, she strongly refuted that one herself while appearing on "The Breakfast Club" in February 2025. "First they said that I had a husband," Crockett quipped, holding up her left hand so the audience could see her bare ring finger, before clarifying, "No husband y'all." Aside from baseless claims that she had a husband stashed away somewhere, the politician revealed that some of the rumors also claimed she was paying the mystery man to serve as her security detail. Crockett found the rumors laughable, reiterating, "No husband, never been married, never been engaged, alright?"
The Texas congresswoman has weathered some serious shade from conservatives for being single over the years. In June 2025, Fox News host Jesse Watters, who once made a lewd joke about Ivanka Trump, took it upon himself to proclaim that he believes Crockett is in need of a partner. "I'm trying to figure out what makes her tick. I think I can set her up with someone," Watters opined, per HuffPost. "And maybe then she will not hate everybody else besides herself so much." The host got some well-deserved backlash for his comments.
Jasmine Crockett has her eye on the Senate — not marriage
Those who are waiting for Jasmine Crockett to tie the knot will be waiting a while, it seems. The congresswoman appears to be laser-focused on advancing her political career. In December 2025, Crockett, who has brutally roasted the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, announced that she was making a bid for the Senate in 2026. "There are a lot of people that said, 'You gotta stay in the House. We need our voice. We need you there,'" Crockett acknowledged during her campaign announcement speech, per NBC News. "And I understand. But what we need is a bigger voice."
Notably, the Texas representative's voice has already been pretty loud in her current capacity. She's taken on President Donald Trump, who has told everyone who'll listen that Crockett is a "low IQ person." When asked for her take on the president's controversial comments by CNN, Crockett clapped back, "I'm sure that his qualifies as low," before adding, "I really wish... that he would focus on his real job and stop worrying about me." But the outspoken congresswoman's Senate aspirations have received a mixed response thus far. While some of her Democrat colleagues reckon she can win, others are concerned that her bid will ultimately lose them the Senate seat.
"It's concerning for [swing] districts [...] I think it's a bad decision," an anonymous House Democrat disclosed to Axios. Meanwhile, certain Republicans hope Crockett's skeptical colleagues are right. Senator John Cornryn, who stands to lose his Senate seat should Crockett emerge the victor, even went as far as to mockingly encourage her to throw her hat in the ring back in July 2025. When she did just that, Cornryn released a statement calling the congresswoman "radical, theatrical and ineffective."