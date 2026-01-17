Rep. Jasmine Crockett Can't Escape Rumors About Her Love Life

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is a spitfire — a very single, independent spitfire. But rumors about the congresswoman's love life continue to plague her. In August 2025, a Facebook post featuring Crockett showing off a giant engagement ring went viral. While some commenters approached the post with a healthy dose of skepticism, others took it at face value, offering their congratulations. The thing is, Crockett isn't getting married. In fact, she's not even dating anyone as of this writing (as far as the public knows, anyway).

Jasmine Crockett has been the subject of some shady rumors we can't ignore, but as far as having a secret husband, she strongly refuted that one herself while appearing on "The Breakfast Club" in February 2025. "First they said that I had a husband," Crockett quipped, holding up her left hand so the audience could see her bare ring finger, before clarifying, "No husband y'all." Aside from baseless claims that she had a husband stashed away somewhere, the politician revealed that some of the rumors also claimed she was paying the mystery man to serve as her security detail. Crockett found the rumors laughable, reiterating, "No husband, never been married, never been engaged, alright?"

The Texas congresswoman has weathered some serious shade from conservatives for being single over the years. In June 2025, Fox News host Jesse Watters, who once made a lewd joke about Ivanka Trump, took it upon himself to proclaim that he believes Crockett is in need of a partner. "I'm trying to figure out what makes her tick. I think I can set her up with someone," Watters opined, per HuffPost. "And maybe then she will not hate everybody else besides herself so much." The host got some well-deserved backlash for his comments.