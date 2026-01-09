Pete Hegseth Looks Like A Different Person Without All The Tattoos

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is famous for a lot of reasons — not least of all the numerous controversial things that have come out about him — but none are quite as indelible as the dozen or more tattoos covering his right arm and chest completely. It's a collection so extensive that if you ever catch him bare-chested, his torso alone will scream his belief system long before he opens his mouth. Whether it's the massive Jerusalem cross splayed across his chest or the "Deus Vult" crusader battle cry wrapped around his bicep, Hegseth's body art has sparked actual Senate hearing interrogations — with senators questioning if his ink signals extremist ties during his January 2025 confirmation. Considering how far Pete Hegseth got in school, you'd think he wouldn't need the intimidation factor. Yet here we are.

But what happens when you digitally strip it all away? Turns out, quite a lot. When photo editors erased the "We the People" script, the 1775 Roman numerals, the AR-15 American flag mashup, and the "Join, or Die" snake, what remained was a completely different person. The edges soften, and what you get isn't disappointing, per se, but a bit jarring.