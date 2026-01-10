4 Rumors About CBS News' Norah O'Donnell We Couldn't Ignore

Emmy Award-winning journalist Norah O'Donnell has been a household name for years. She's one of CBS News' most recognizable faces, known and beloved for her substantial coverage of all things politics. She boasts a long and impressive resume, but with extensive reporting comes equally extensive criticism, and O'Donnell has been the subject of several unflattering rumors over the course of her celebrated career. The no-nonsense reporter has evoked the ire of the public and the elite alike, including President Donald Trump himself, with several Reddit threads dedicated to discussing O'Donnell's (mis)conduct.

Some pundits have accused her of biased reporting favoring the right. Others claimed O'Donnell was actively trying to sabotage Vice President JD Vance during the 2024 vice presidential debate, for which she served as a co-moderator. As 2025 came to an end, an entire Reddit thread was dedicated to discussing O'Donnell's "60 Minutes" interview with Trump, with users heavily criticizing her for referring to him as "Mr. Trump" instead of "Mr. President." Others commended O'Donnell for pressing the divisive politician for answers.

The journalist wasn't afraid to interrupt Trump, and she didn't beat around the bush with her questions either. Interestingly enough, though, Trump's fragile ego appeared to remain unaffected by her ruthless questioning. "You're a wonderful reporter, you're very talented," Trump told her at one point (via YouTube). It was a notable difference from Trump's shady comments to female reporters that were raising eyebrows around the same time. Still, the divisive politician hasn't always been kind to O'Donnell, nor has the public, and she continues to be the subject of some hard-to-ignore speculation.