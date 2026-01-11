Plastic Surgery Gossip Hints Fox News' Kellyanne Conway Is On Her Way To Mar-A-Lago Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The peak of the Mar-a-Lago face trend may have occurred in 2025, as President Donald Trump resumed office, but there's one participant in the oft-criticized look who has been working to hone her take for a few years now: Fox News host and former senior advisor to the president Kellyanne Conway. Gossip about the Republican politician's noticeable facial transformation began making the rounds as early as June 2020 after she debuted her new look on Fox News.

Naturally, netizens speculated that Conway had a plastic surgeon on speed dial, with even the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging discussing the changes on its website, opining that the former White House staffer might have had a facelift — or some very good non-surgical treatments, at the very least. Plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Greenberg discussed Conway's transformation with Page Six, arguing that "injections like Botox, and either fat transfer to the face or fillers, an upper and lower eyelid lift, face-lift and a nose job" could possibly be responsible for it.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Suffice it to say that even all of Kellyanne Conway's fashion fails couldn't distract from her changing face, with gossip about her appearance re-emerging in 2022. One netizen posted a snap of Conway on X, formerly known as Twitter, penning, "Kellyanne Conway is going to whittle her face away with plastic surgery." Those who have clearly tried the Mar-a-Lago face trend all have one thing in common: Plastic surgery that has been completely overdone as to make it virtually undeniable. Bigger is always better, meaning participants sport overly puffed lips, necks with skin that looks like it's been stretched to its limit, and eyebrows that refuse to move. All signs indicate Conway is well on her way to fully embracing the look.