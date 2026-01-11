Plastic Surgery Gossip Hints Fox News' Kellyanne Conway Is On Her Way To Mar-A-Lago Face
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The peak of the Mar-a-Lago face trend may have occurred in 2025, as President Donald Trump resumed office, but there's one participant in the oft-criticized look who has been working to hone her take for a few years now: Fox News host and former senior advisor to the president Kellyanne Conway. Gossip about the Republican politician's noticeable facial transformation began making the rounds as early as June 2020 after she debuted her new look on Fox News.
Naturally, netizens speculated that Conway had a plastic surgeon on speed dial, with even the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging discussing the changes on its website, opining that the former White House staffer might have had a facelift — or some very good non-surgical treatments, at the very least. Plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Greenberg discussed Conway's transformation with Page Six, arguing that "injections like Botox, and either fat transfer to the face or fillers, an upper and lower eyelid lift, face-lift and a nose job" could possibly be responsible for it.
Suffice it to say that even all of Kellyanne Conway's fashion fails couldn't distract from her changing face, with gossip about her appearance re-emerging in 2022. One netizen posted a snap of Conway on X, formerly known as Twitter, penning, "Kellyanne Conway is going to whittle her face away with plastic surgery." Those who have clearly tried the Mar-a-Lago face trend all have one thing in common: Plastic surgery that has been completely overdone as to make it virtually undeniable. Bigger is always better, meaning participants sport overly puffed lips, necks with skin that looks like it's been stretched to its limit, and eyebrows that refuse to move. All signs indicate Conway is well on her way to fully embracing the look.
Conway isn't totally deferential to President Trump
Kellyanne Conway might be working towards achieving a full Mar-a-Lago face, but she's done something that the other women in President Donald Trump's orbit who have faithfully followed the trend, such as his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, haven't. The former White House staffer publicly admitted that the divisive politician lost the 2020 election. In her book, "Here's the Deal," Conway touched on his campaign's mismanagement of funds and outright stated that there was no evidence to support Trump's claims of voter fraud either. "What happened in 2020 can never fully be understood," the former senior presidential adviser acknowledged. "There has been no silver bullet that proves Donald Trump was the rightful winner as many have claimed." Conway did, however, argue that the election process shouldn't be exempt from criticism.
Trump, upon being informed about Conway's admission that he lost the 2020 presidential election, had nothing good to say about his former counselor. "Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had, I wouldn't have dealt with her any longer — she would have been wrong — could go back to her crazy husband," he penned on Truth Social at the time, per Politico, adding, "Writing books can make people say some very strange things. I wonder why?" Conway and Trump's relationship has deteriorated ever since. Rumors were rife that some of the president's family members had encouraged him to hire her again after he won the 2024 presidential election. Unsurprisingly, Trump wasn't terribly keen on the idea, dismissing it as ridiculous. Mar-a-Lago face or not, Conway clearly isn't making it back into the president's good graces any time soon.