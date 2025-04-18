Kellyanne Conway Fashion Fails She'll Never Live Down

Donald Trump's administration has welcomed plenty of interesting additions during his second term in the White House. There's Gen Z White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to hold the position thus far, and Kristi Noem, the controversial figure Trump named Homeland Security secretary after she made headlines for confessing to killing her dog. But let's face it; it's hard to top former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and her indelible contribution to pop culture. The woman who helped Trump win his first election gave her former boss a run for his money when it came to grabbing headlines, creating buzzwords, and spawning memes.

She hit the ground running, coining the infamous phrase "alternative facts" during an interview with Chuck Todd on her second official day as counselor to the president. She had Anderson Cooper rolling his eyes on air, made up a fake terrorism incident called the Bowling Green massacre, and casually violated federal ethics rules to peddle Ivanka Trump's fashion brand on television. And, of course, we can't forget that Conway inspired numerous hilarious "Saturday Night Live" skits starring the brilliant Kate McKinnon, including the now-iconic "Chicago" spoof.

But while they were often overshadowed by her controversial interviews and unflinching loyalty to Trump, Conway also brought some interesting style choices to the White House. Of course, her ensembles didn't get anywhere near the attention that Melania Trump's surprisingly meaningful looks or Ivanka Trump's outfits did. But those who paid attention to what the former presidential adviser was wearing will know she served up a few good looks and plenty of questionable ones before Conway made the shocking announcement that she had decided to leave the White House ahead of the 2020 Republican National Convention, many of which she'll never live down.