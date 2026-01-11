Unfiltered Pics Of Mariah Carey Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

She never wants a lot for Christmas. But in the future, it would probably be good if Mariah Carey asked for a better makeup routine. While us mere mortals don't always have the time to get our makeup on point, the Queen of Christmas herself has said she doesn't believe in the concept of time (via YouTube), meaning that she can always look fabulous no matter how long it takes. Right?

Turns out this is not quite the case. While Carey seems to make it a point to look flawless on every occasion, the superstar singer isn't immune to some botched makeup every now and then. You'd never be able to tell it by her demeanor, though — after all, she really is a diva and probably gets no notes from anyone. But close-up photos allow you scrutinize every decision that the singer makes makeup-wise.

Not that it's always easy to evaluate Carey's makeup. A lot of the times when she's out in public, she wears some pretty big sunglasses that cover half her face. She attends many events, though, so we do get to see her full makeup at times. As some unfiltered images showcase, sometimes it's just hard to nail it, and sometimes it comes down to bad choices — and Carey seems to have lived through both scenarios.