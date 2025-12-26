Ariana Grande's Most Glaring Fake Tan Fails Rival Donald Trump's Orange Glow

What exactly is Ariana Grande's real skin tone? The internet has been commenting about her transformation for years, and the answer is out there somewhere. Discussions of Grande's real look resurfaced online once she started promoting "Wicked: For Good." The actress and singer looked so pale — perhaps in an attempt to emulate her character Glinda's appearance during the movie's press tour — that it's become blatantly evident that back in 2013 to 2016 she was tanning so much that her orange glow rivaled Donald Trump's.

Trump has infamously shown off his makeup fails that make him look any color within the range of orange and bronze. Like Grande, Trump also seems to have a problem with his true skin tone. However, Grande wins when it comes to consistency — it wouldn't be a surprise if Trump had a different color every day of the week, while Grande chooses one color and sticks with it for a period of time.

IAB Studio/Shutterstock & Denise Truscello/Getty

But it's not like Grande is above making the same skin tone mistakes as Trump. In the photo above, Grande is performing at the T-Mobile Arena in 2016, and you can see that the fake tan is glaring. It echoes that time when she was spotted at LAX with several different skin tones thanks to a spray tan gone wrong (per E! News). Also, Trump wins when it comes to acknowledging his own look. In 2024, the POTUS commented in a rally that he just doesn't have the time to get a real tan. Grande, however, has never publicly addressed her fake tan choices.