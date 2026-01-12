Signs Sarah Ferguson & Andrew Are Finally Finished Decades After Divorce

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, have been through many periods of upheaval since they married in 1986. The early days of Andrew and Ferguson's marriage were more toxic than the public realized, with some insiders accusing Andrew of infidelity. Hearsay aside, Ferguson noted they also didn't spend much time together, and it eroded their bond. By 1992, they'd already separated, divorcing in 1996. Even so, Ferguson only agreed to divorce because she was restricted from working outside the royal Firm. Given her reluctance, it' might not be as surprising that Ferguson and Andrew's relationship rebounded. "We're the happiest divorced couple in the world," Ferguson informed the Daily Mail in 2018. "We're divorced to each other, not from each other." By 2025, however, things had dramatically changed, and it appeared that the former couple was about to finally disentangle their lives.

At the end of October 2025, Andrew was ordered to leave his longtime home, Royal Lodge, which he shares with Ferguson. In the face of this development, she and Andrew took radically different approaches. While Andrew was reportedly loath to pack, Ferguson opted for an energized strategy, coming up with various possibilities for where she could reside next.

However, even after they no longer live together, one royal expert asserts Andrew and Ferguson's bond won't be completely severed. "Whatever happens, she will never desert him," Ingrid Seward, Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief, informed Daily Mail. "She is incredibly loyal in that regard."