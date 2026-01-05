Elon Musk Accidentally Exposes Melania Trump's Hair Blending Fail To Millions
We all watched the rise and fall of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship as the billionaire BFFs became bitter enemies. Now, to kick off 2026, Musk shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter), which clearly aimed to show the world that the friendship is back on. Interestingly, though, this isn't the only detail of the photo that caught folks' attention. People are also talking about Melania Trump's bad hair day. She's surely wondering why Musk didn't ask Grok to fix her hair before posting that pic.
Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS.
2026 is going to be amazing! pic.twitter.com/1Oq35b1PEC
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026
On January 4, Musk shared a photo on X with the caption, "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing!" The pic in question shows Musk seated at a table across from Donald and Melania. The camera's angle puts the back of Melania's head front and center. And it's not looking too good. The first lady's highlights look severe and surprisingly unblended. Folks in the comment section gave Melania's mane quite a bit of attention. Let's hope she believes that all press is good press. Otherwise, this is definitely not good press.
Melania is probably pulling her hair out over her internet backlash
Comment sections on X aren't usually full of folks who abide by the philosophy, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." So, it's no surprise that Elon Musk's photo raked in plenty of judgmental commentary about Melania Trump's hair. "What's up with melania's hair?" one X user asked. "Melania has way too much money for her hair to be looking like that. No blending?" wrote another. Someone else echoed this sentiment, writing, "Whoever's in charge of Melania's hair should be fired."
Some people thought her hair looked so bad that they didn't even believe the pic was real. "Really? Melania's hair looked like that? I doubt it," one commenter wrote. Another X user even made an animal comparison that Melania is surely going to hate, writing, "That skunk stripe in Melania's hair is so on point."
This bad hair moment caught on camera comes a year after JD Vance accidentally exposed Melania's hair extension fail to millions when he posted his own unflattering photo of the back of her head to X. While her locks may be getting some negative attention at the moment, luckily for Melania, she's usually pictured next to Donald Trump. And, considering the fact that his 70s are inarguably his worst hair decade, she'll probably never have the worst hair in the room.