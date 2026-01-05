Elon Musk Accidentally Exposes Melania Trump's Hair Blending Fail To Millions

Comment sections on X aren't usually full of folks who abide by the philosophy, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." So, it's no surprise that Elon Musk's photo raked in plenty of judgmental commentary about Melania Trump's hair. "What's up with melania's hair?" one X user asked. "Melania has way too much money for her hair to be looking like that. No blending?" wrote another. Someone else echoed this sentiment, writing, "Whoever's in charge of Melania's hair should be fired."

Some people thought her hair looked so bad that they didn't even believe the pic was real. "Really? Melania's hair looked like that? I doubt it," one commenter wrote. Another X user even made an animal comparison that Melania is surely going to hate, writing, "That skunk stripe in Melania's hair is so on point."

This bad hair moment caught on camera comes a year after JD Vance accidentally exposed Melania's hair extension fail to millions when he posted his own unflattering photo of the back of her head to X. While her locks may be getting some negative attention at the moment, luckily for Melania, she's usually pictured next to Donald Trump. And, considering the fact that his 70s are inarguably his worst hair decade, she'll probably never have the worst hair in the room.