Before & After Photos Of Meghan Markle Won't Help The Nose Job Rumors
It's no secret that Meghan Markle has experienced a significant transformation over the years, going from an allegedly rather average childhood to being a decently successful actress and, eventually, the Duchess of Sussex. As you might expect, not everyone is convinced that said transformation has been 100 percent natural. More specifically, a common rumor online and in the tabloids suggests that Meghan has undergone a nose job at some point. And, to be fair, when looking at side-by-side photos of the duchess from different points in time, it's not hard to see why someone might come to that conclusion.
The photo on the left was taken in 2005, while the one on the right was snapped in 2025. Indeed, Meghan's nose appears to be slimmer and more defined in the photo on the right. Now, the former actress has never publicly confirmed whether or not she's gotten any cosmetic procedures. And to be fair to her, the apparent change doesn't necessarily prove that she has. For instance, Meghan's face in general is noticeably leaner than it used to be. To that end, while weight loss doesn't affect the nose directly, in can change how it looks relative to the rest of one's face. But whether or not Meghan has gotten a rhinoplasty herself, her nose's appearance was reportedly so enviable that it got others to go through with the procedure shortly before she married Prince Harry. "People have come asking me for her nose six times in the past week at least," plastic surgeon Dr. Philip J. Miller told MarketWatch in 2017.
Plastic surgeons have high praise for Meghan Markle's nose
While we can't say for sure whether or not Meghan Markle has undergone a rhinoplasty, those who make their living in cosmetic procedures seem to agree that, regardless of whether her nose is the work of God, nature, or a surgeon, someone definitely did something right with respect to the Duchess of Sussex. Plastic surgeon Dr. David Cangello confirmed in 2017 that, much like the aforementioned Philip J. Miller, he had also been getting requests for Meghan's nose. Moreover, he offered some insight on why that might be. "Overall, her nose balances nicely with the rest of her facial features," Dr. Cangello told People, adding, "Many patients seek nasal proportions similar to Meghan's when describing their ideal nose during consultation."
Plastic surgeons who lean towards the idea that Meghan has gotten a nose job herself include Dr. Brooke R. Seckel, who also took the time to praise whoever performed the alleged procedure during a 2019 chat with The Plastic Surgery Channel. "She's beautiful, and her nose is just striking," Dr. Seckel said, adding, "To get a Meghan Markle nose, you have to do things that you don't do standard on every rhinoplasty."
In an interview with Closer in 2018, however, another plastic surgeon by the name of Dr. Adam Hamawy agreed that Meghan's nose was gorgeous, but believes that it was entirely natural. "Meghan Markle appears to still have the same nose she was born with," Dr. Hamawy said, concluding, "Any differences that I've seen are easily accounted for by her facial expression, makeup, or lighting."