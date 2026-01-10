Before & After Photos Of Meghan Markle Won't Help The Nose Job Rumors

It's no secret that Meghan Markle has experienced a significant transformation over the years, going from an allegedly rather average childhood to being a decently successful actress and, eventually, the Duchess of Sussex. As you might expect, not everyone is convinced that said transformation has been 100 percent natural. More specifically, a common rumor online and in the tabloids suggests that Meghan has undergone a nose job at some point. And, to be fair, when looking at side-by-side photos of the duchess from different points in time, it's not hard to see why someone might come to that conclusion.

Jean-paul Aussenard & Jemal Countess/Getty & undefined

The photo on the left was taken in 2005, while the one on the right was snapped in 2025. Indeed, Meghan's nose appears to be slimmer and more defined in the photo on the right. Now, the former actress has never publicly confirmed whether or not she's gotten any cosmetic procedures. And to be fair to her, the apparent change doesn't necessarily prove that she has. For instance, Meghan's face in general is noticeably leaner than it used to be. To that end, while weight loss doesn't affect the nose directly, in can change how it looks relative to the rest of one's face. But whether or not Meghan has gotten a rhinoplasty herself, her nose's appearance was reportedly so enviable that it got others to go through with the procedure shortly before she married Prince Harry. "People have come asking me for her nose six times in the past week at least," plastic surgeon Dr. Philip J. Miller told MarketWatch in 2017.