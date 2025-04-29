The Complete Transformation Of Meghan Markle's Hair
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has undergone many transformations over her decades in the spotlight — her hair included. When Meghan first came on the scene, she sported her natural curls, but as she climbed the Hollywood ladder, her hair evolved from big, bouncy blowouts to sleeker, straightened locks. When she started dating Prince Harry, her hair changed to reflect the major shift in her life. Likewise, when she became a working royal, we saw Meghan rocking new hairstyles to adapt to these new circumstances. Things again changed for the couple when they stepped away from royal life and moved to Montecito, California. Meghan experimented with risqué fashion choices after leaving the royal family and adopted some fabulous hairstyles to go with them.
Throughout the many chapters in Meghan's life, she's experimented with different hair trends, including changing up her color, style, length, and signature 'dos. What has remained consistent is her gorgeous style, as well as her commitment to self-expression and taste. She knows how to deliver — whether on the red carpet or in a more casual setting. As an ever-evolving person, her hair shifts with her. For an expert take on the topic, The List spoke with hair stylist and makeup artist Amber Renee to fully appreciate the changes in Meghan's hair.
Meghan Markle wasn't afraid to take risks with her hair even as a kid
Meghan Markle's childhood hair was a rich dark brown shade and very curly. In sweet images of her younger years, Meghan can be seen wearing her hair as any kid in the '80s and '90s would, typically in comfortable styles like ponytails. However, even as a child, Meghan's hair went through a few different styles. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in November 2021, Meghan said that at around the age of 10, she was inspired to cut her hair short after watching Andie MacDowell in "Four Weddings and a Funeral." She said that after leaving the hair salon, her hair was just what she wanted, but she soon realized she couldn't keep it that way.
"Then it was as though everyone forgot to tell me, 'You have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell,'" Meghan joked. The duchess continued, saying, "And I'd go to school, and they said I looked like Krusty the Clown from 'The Simpsons.' It was a real bummer." From that moment on, Meghan let her hair grow out and decided against any further big chops in the future.
Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal hair was distinct
When Meghan Markle landed a job as a briefcase girl on Season 2 of "Deal or No Deal" between 2006 to 2007, she departed from her childhood curls and embarked on a drastic hair transformation. Hair expert Amber Renee reveals exactly what changed about the star's new 'do. "Meghan's hair during her 'Deal or No Deal era' was very much in line with the mid-2000s aesthetic," she shares with The List.
"[Meghan's] look featured long, voluminous layers with soft curls and a glossy finish, likely achieved with a large-barrel curling iron or hot rollers, paired with a smoothing serum," our expert added, describing how Meghan achieved her screen-ready style. "The cut relied on long layers to create body and bounce, which was a huge trend at the time — think Victoria's Secret model glam." Renee also noted the warm and rich brunette shade featured subtle highlights, and this created that polished finish that was popular during the early aughts.
Years later, Meghan reflected on her experience as a briefcase girl on her podcast "Archetypes," saying, "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time," she said. Clearly, this sultry Victoria's Secret model vibe didn't align with Meghan's personal values.
In her early days as a star, Meghan wore her hair in simple styles
When Meghan Markle first broke out on the scene, her hair took on different forms, sometimes very casual ones. In 2006, for instance, she attended the George Lopez and Great Chefs of LA charity event for the National Kidney Foundation at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California. For the occasion, Meghan wore a statement necklace of white beads with a black jacket. She rocked a green eyeshadow and a healthy amount of blush. As for her hair, it was one of the most casual styles Meghan has worn. She pulled it back in a casual ponytail without much more fuss.
In hindsight, people seemed to appreciate the effortless feel of her hair at this event. Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family, a supporter posted a photo of Meghan from this event on a Facebook fan account. "This is the realest and most natural photo I've seen [of] her, love it! Hope she feels that she can just be herself now," one user commented. People have come to appreciate the authentic side of Meghan, including her hair in all its iterations.
Meghan Markle's hair from 2010-2011 was sleek and straight
Meghan Markle's first husband was Trevor Engelson, a talent agent and producer. The two started dating in 2004 and wed in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on August 16, 2011. Around this time, Meghan dyed her hair a lighter shade of reddish-brown with auburn tones, and she styled her hair differently, too. "By 2010–2011, Meghan's hair had evolved into a more understated, sleek look," Amber Renee explains. "Her hair appears straighter, slightly shorter, and with less volume, signalling a shift toward a more refined and modern aesthetic."
What's more, Renee noted how Meghan's brunette locks adopted more cooler undertones, and this gave her a sophisticated edge. Renee also commented on Meghan's styling choices. "This style was likely achieved with a straightening iron and possibly a keratin treatment to reduce frizz and create a smooth, glossy finish," she said. "The overall effect is less playful and more poised — reflecting both changing trends and perhaps her transition into more serious acting roles." Meghan would eventually settle on a rich, dark brown color. While she'd stick to this shade for some time, her marriage to Engelson would not last, as the two separated just two years later. This change in Meghan's sleeker hair was perhaps an outward manifestation of the deeper changes she was making to her life.
Meghan's hair changed with the beginning of Suits
Aside from her royal connections, Meghan Markle is perhaps most well known for landing the role of Rachel Zane on the legal drama "Suits," with its pilot episode kicking off in 2011. Of course, her character was written off in 2017 following her engagement to Prince Harry. That said, the show was a big deal for Meghan's career and ended up launching her even further into the public eye — and royal eye — as she met Harry while she was still starring in the show. And even after she left, Meghan's loyalty to "Suits" co-stars continues to this day, and her experience on the show really stayed with her during the years to come.
Meghan's hair at the time reflects that the show was a new beginning for her, too. She kept it carefully coiffed and styled, often sporting glossy, full blowouts on the red carpet. The auburn coloring of Meghan's hair also aligns with her character's hair color, as Rachel frequently sported a ruddy brown 'do in earlier episodes. As the show progressed, however, her character's hair darkened, and Meghan seemed to prefer that tone in her personal life as well from that point on.
Meghan's hair became ultra-groomed after becoming the most googled actress of the year
Things drastically changed for Meghan Markle following the success of "Suits" and her relationship with Prince Harry, and her hair was just one small part of this overhaul. She was introduced to the British royal in July 2016, with the exact details of how Prince Harry and Meghan met quickly becoming a popular topic for many. Harry's childhood friend, Violet von Westenholz, was acquainted with Meghan as well and is often credited for setting them up.
The budding romance really changed things in terms of Meghan's hair and style. Thanks to the fascination around single princes in the British royal family — after Prince William married Catherine, Princess of Wales, Harry was the only one left — Meghan and Harry's relationship captured public interest. As such, Meghan became the most googled actress of 2016, and her sudden ascent into global superstardom showed. At this point, she wore her hair sleeker; it was much more coifed and polished when she went out to public events. This upgrade to ultra-groomed hair demonstrated her own awareness that all eyes were on her.
Meghan's hair changed when she became Prince Harry's girlfriend
Once Meghan Markle officially became Prince Harry's girlfriend, she settled into her own style. Their first public appearance together was at the 2017 Invictus Games, a competitive sporting event for wounded soldiers and a cause very close to Harry's heart. For the Toronto-based event, Meghan mastered the art of casual hair with a put-together flare. She wore skinny jeans and a white button-up shirt with tortoise shell sunglasses. She wore her hair long and parted down the middle, and while the style was still chic, it had a casual, tousled effect. Together, the ensemble looked loose, breezy, and effortless.
Meghan's love of jeans and crisp white shirts has been her go-to look for years, both before becoming a royal and after stepping away from royal duties. While she looked great on this first public outing with Harry, she was quite casual, at least by royal standards go. Her hair didn't look as done-up as it had in previous chapters of her life, including when she appeared on "Deal or No Deal." She definitely embraced her laidback Californian roots even as she leaned into becoming a contemporary royal.
Meghan Markle's engagement hair sparked a trend
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017. Harry proposed to Meghan with a whopping engagement ring by Cleave and Company that has about 6.5 carats worth of diamonds in total. The couple then followed royal tradition by giving an engagement interview to the BBC, but later claimed in their Netflix documentary that the interview was an unpleasant experience. Indeed, there was some serious drama behind Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement interview. While they unfortunately didn't enjoy the gossip that followed, they did look happy in their engagement photos, and Meghan's full-bodied hair set off a trend for styles shortly after the photos circulated. Her fresh, chic hairdo became the it-look for long hair cuts, thanks to its full volume and easy curls.
What made Meghan's engagement hair so coveted by women all over the world was its ease and workability. Her face framing layers added bounce and body, while the loose, unfussy curls at the end added more texture without being too tight. It was long and wavy, and the style could easily be dressed up or dressed down, which made it look so modern. Her hair was sexy and fresh, and people everywhere took notice of it.
Meghan Markle's wedding hair was effortless and romantic
One of the biggest moments for Meghan Markle in her hair transformation took place on her wedding day. She and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It was a historic moment for the royal family, and a day that would alter Harry and Meghan's lives forever. That said, Meghan's wedding hair was a surprisingly chill part of the experience.
Her chic low bun took only 45 minutes to complete. In fact, Meghan's hairdresser for the big day, Serge Normant, said that it was a remarkably stress-free process. "It was all smiles, it was just one of those dreamy moments," Normant told People, adding, "It was the easiest process in the world." Meghan's casual updo was deliberately unfussy. "We knew what we wanted to do," Normant went on. "We wanted something that was effortless and really timeless — as long as it didn't look contrived." So, that's how her low bun, with a middle part and loose, face framing pieces came into existence. Of course, the tiara and veil really stepped things up a notch, but Meghan's hair was very simple.
Meghan's go-to hair as a working royal was a chic bun
When Meghan Markle became a working royal following her marriage to Prince Harry, she continued to wear the same hairstyle that she chose for her wedding day: a casual bun. The loose, undone look became her tried-and-true hairstyle upon joining the royal family. In fact, there was a deliberate reason for why Meghan stopped wearing her hair down as much; it didn't align with protocol for working royals. "We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn't want it to be too formal," Meghan's former hairstylist, George Northwood, explained to British Vogue in March 2020. "We always wanted it to be refined imperfection — that's what sums her up."
So, Meghan's hair shifted away from the big blowouts and sleek, long tresses from her single days. She was now in her era of full-time wife and working royal, which meant she was engaging with the public in a particular way, one that was quite different from being a Hollywood star. She had to adhere to standards of what the Firm — and the public — expected of her, and she adapted her hair accordingly.
Meghan admits to using box dye on her hair
The Duchess of Sussex is just like the rest of us! During the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghan Markle admitted to using box dye while at home, since she was unable to get to a salon. This news slipped out while Meghan was at the launch of celebrity hair colorist Kadi Lee's new venture, Highbrow Hippie Haircare and Wellness. It turns out that Meghan is actually an investor in her brand. "I was using boxed dye when I met her!" Meghan said of her friend, Lee, at the 2024 event in Venice, California (via People). Meghan was using at-home hair dye products during the pandemic because she, like most of the world, couldn't make an appointment at the hair salon due to social distancing protocols.
But using box dye wasn't the biggest change in Meghan's life, or her hair journey. Right before the pandemic hit, Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties. They first announced that they were stepping back in January 2020, and in July 2020, they relocated to Meghan's home state, California. While Meghan would still go on to sport her signature messy bun from time to time, Harry and Meghan really shook things up by carving out their own lives in the United States.
Meghan leans into the middle part
Meghan Markle retired her signature messy bun (for the most part) and leaned into wearing her hair long and curly after leaving the royal family. The loose, cascading waves referenced her earlier days as an actor on "Suits," long before she married Harry or became such a global phenomenon. She dyed her tresses a rich dark brown and started wearing her hair parted down the middle with smooth, silky curls. During an episode of "CBS News Sunday Morning" in September 2024, Meghan and Harry sat down to discuss their new charitable ventures. While this was laudable, fans really wanted to know how Meghan got her hair to look so thick.
In fact, people asked if Meghan was wearing hair extensions, but stylist Michael Gray diffused the rumors, explaining that it was just well-styled hair. "I loved how Meghan wore her hair in an off-centre parting, with a soft, effortless, Hollywood wave," Gray told Hello! "The movement starts from her cheekbone, opening up her beautiful features as the hair is curled and directed away from her face. This creates volume through the mid-lengths and ends, sitting perfectly on the high neckline of the blouse." Gray went on to say about Meghan what many stylists have said about her — that her hair didn't look "too done," meaning she has nailed the art of the effortless curl, with glossy hair that's never dated. Instead, it's fresh, relaxed, and very current.
Meghan sports a modern curl in With Love, Meghan
Meghan Markle adopted a brand new look for her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," where she gave viewers several glimpses of the latest look in her hair evolution. The mother of two has kept busy, producing content for Netflix and creating the lifestyle brand As Ever, and her hair perfectly reflects where she's at in this new phase of her life. Her hair is relaxed, well groomed, and stylish. On her Netflix show, she frequently wore it parted down the middle in wavy, modern curls.
This fresh hairstyle is a mark of freedom for Meghan. Celebrity hairstylist George Northwood, who worked with Meghan for several years, celebrated this new hair look. "She's making a statement with hair that long — it represents strength and a sense that she's really got everything sorted," Northwood told The Telegraph (via Hello!). "This straighter, longer hairstyle marks a new chapter in her life without such strict protocols." He also confirmed that she does not use hair extensions. Instead, when Meghan needs a volume boost, she uses IGK Direct Flight Dry Shampoo, and relies on Lottabody Control Me Edge Gel to keep any stray hairs in check. The products are all very affordable and down to earth, proving that Meghan likes to keep things simple in her hair routine. A lot of the magic just comes from her natural, healthy hair and that winning smile.