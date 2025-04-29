The Complete Transformation Of Meghan Markle's Hair

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has undergone many transformations over her decades in the spotlight — her hair included. When Meghan first came on the scene, she sported her natural curls, but as she climbed the Hollywood ladder, her hair evolved from big, bouncy blowouts to sleeker, straightened locks. When she started dating Prince Harry, her hair changed to reflect the major shift in her life. Likewise, when she became a working royal, we saw Meghan rocking new hairstyles to adapt to these new circumstances. Things again changed for the couple when they stepped away from royal life and moved to Montecito, California. Meghan experimented with risqué fashion choices after leaving the royal family and adopted some fabulous hairstyles to go with them.

Throughout the many chapters in Meghan's life, she's experimented with different hair trends, including changing up her color, style, length, and signature 'dos. What has remained consistent is her gorgeous style, as well as her commitment to self-expression and taste. She knows how to deliver — whether on the red carpet or in a more casual setting. As an ever-evolving person, her hair shifts with her. For an expert take on the topic, The List spoke with hair stylist and makeup artist Amber Renee to fully appreciate the changes in Meghan's hair.