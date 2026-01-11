Side-By-Side Photos Of Miley Cyrus' Face Transformation Are Shocking
Miley Cyrus has become completely unrecognizable after pulling off yet another drastic transformation. When we compare photos of the "Flowers" hitmaker from 2021 and 2025, it's difficult to deny that her face looks quite different. For starters, the Grammy winner's cheekbones and jawline appear far more pronounced in the snap from 2025. Meanwhile, her cheeks and the bridge of her nose seem to have thinned out even over a mere 4-year period. In fact, the crinkles under her eyes seem to be minimized in the 2025 photo too. Unsurprisingly, Miley Cyrus's stunning transformation has given way to plenty of plastic surgery rumors.
After comparing photos of the singer through the years, Dr Jimmy Sung, a New York-based plastic surgeon, told the Daily Mail in May 2025 that there were definitely indications that she had gone under the knife at some point. He believed Cyrus may have undergone a bullhorn lip lift, a procedure that gives the impression of fuller lips by narrowing the bridge between the nose and the upper lip. To give herself an extra boost of fullness, she may have also gotten lip fillers. Moreover, he felt that the "Hannah Montana" star's more pronounced facial features could be attributed to buccal fat removal.
"She most likely had a combination of energy devices, injectables, and minimally invasive procedures to lift and volumize her face," Dr. Sung professed. Over the years, Cyrus has faced increasing speculation that she got veneers and underwent a rhinoplasty too. Although the former child actor hasn't publicly addressed these rumors, she has been refreshingly open about the pressures of being perceived as beautiful by a large-scale audience that has also criticized her body since she was a teenager.
Miley Cyrus dealt with severe body-shaming in her younger years
While speaking to Marie Claire in August 2015, Miley Cyrus admitted that playing "Hannah Montana" throughout her formative years made the young actor feel very insecure. "I was made to look like someone that I wasn't, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn't on that show, it was like, 'Who the [expletive] am I?'" the "Flowers" hitmaker shared. As a grown-up, Cyrus felt that she couldn't ever see herself representing a more old-school beauty brand because her true self wouldn't fit the bill. Fortunately, she wasn't all that interested in shilling beauty products anyway, and instead wanted to be a force of good in the world.
Tragically, Cyrus' self-confidence took another hit after she delivered a controversial performance of "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs. In a March 2020 Instagram livestream, the pop star recalled how she was pained to see people body-shaming her online and comparing her to a turkey after the performance. The online criticism of her body affected the "Wrecking Ball" songstress so much that she couldn't even put on a bikini for nearly two years.
Meanwhile, when Cyrus appeared on the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast, in June 2025, she confessed that the ensuing chatter continued to affect her self-image over a decade later. The singer had to resort to wearing more old-fashioned bikinis instead of the typical skin-baring ones because she couldn't don the latter without thinking back to the way people spoke about her body online in 2013. Ultimately, there's no denying body-shaming is a tragic detail of Miley Cyrus' life.