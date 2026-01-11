Side-By-Side Photos Of Miley Cyrus' Face Transformation Are Shocking

Miley Cyrus has become completely unrecognizable after pulling off yet another drastic transformation. When we compare photos of the "Flowers" hitmaker from 2021 and 2025, it's difficult to deny that her face looks quite different. For starters, the Grammy winner's cheekbones and jawline appear far more pronounced in the snap from 2025. Meanwhile, her cheeks and the bridge of her nose seem to have thinned out even over a mere 4-year period. In fact, the crinkles under her eyes seem to be minimized in the 2025 photo too. Unsurprisingly, Miley Cyrus's stunning transformation has given way to plenty of plastic surgery rumors.

Savion Washington & Kevin Winter/Getty

After comparing photos of the singer through the years, Dr Jimmy Sung, a New York-based plastic surgeon, told the Daily Mail in May 2025 that there were definitely indications that she had gone under the knife at some point. He believed Cyrus may have undergone a bullhorn lip lift, a procedure that gives the impression of fuller lips by narrowing the bridge between the nose and the upper lip. To give herself an extra boost of fullness, she may have also gotten lip fillers. Moreover, he felt that the "Hannah Montana" star's more pronounced facial features could be attributed to buccal fat removal.

"She most likely had a combination of energy devices, injectables, and minimally invasive procedures to lift and volumize her face," Dr. Sung professed. Over the years, Cyrus has faced increasing speculation that she got veneers and underwent a rhinoplasty too. Although the former child actor hasn't publicly addressed these rumors, she has been refreshingly open about the pressures of being perceived as beautiful by a large-scale audience that has also criticized her body since she was a teenager.