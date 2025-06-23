Tragic Details About Miley Cyrus' Life

Every young Disney Channel fan likely would have given their right arm to play a pop star on television back in the day. However, little did they know that playing "Hannah Montana" actually made Miley Cyrus feel insecure, and it wasn't all glitz and glamor. According to the "See You Again" singer, her experience on the sitcom gave her major body image issues.

As Cyrus explained to Marie Claire in August 2015, "From the time I was 11, it was, 'You're a pop star! That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing.'" The pressure to look perfect at all times not only started young, but it persisted for years. "I'm this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup," Cyrus continued, comparing her time on "Hannah Montana" to being in a child beauty pageant. She added, "I had f***ing flippers," referring to the false teeth worn by the contestants on "Toddlers & Tiaras."

Even after the show ended in 2011, Cyrus continued to struggle with her self-image. "I was made to look like someone that I wasn't, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long," she remarked.